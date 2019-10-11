Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 11, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 11, 2019

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family member, splurging your hard-earned money, needs to be controlled, but it may not be as easy as it sounds. Travelling to meet someone close is indicated. Positive developments in acquiring property are indicated. Foray into the property market may prove fruitful. An excellent day is foreseen. Something that you have started on the health front is likely to bring positive results. You will find yourself much more financially secure than before as money flows in. A difficult task at work can tie you up in knots, but perseverance will pay.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, then romance is certainly round the corner!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may encounter someone interesting in a long journey and enjoy the company. Monetary help can be extended to those in dire need of money, but it will not be an unconditional charity. You are likely to remain dissatisfied with whatever you achieve at work today. Happiness prevails on the family front, as someone close pays you a visit.

Those feeling under the weather for some time may show distinct improvement on the health front. A profitable deal is likely to get your cash registers ringing.

Love Focus: Many things remain unsaid on the romantic front, but togetherness will be complete.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 22, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Chance to enjoy a leisure trip is likely to brighten your day. Your focus is likely to remain on property today. Those desperately needing a break can get the day off if they try.

You will enjoy a spot of excellent health. Don’t overreach in matters that require heavy expenditure. Honesty at work will be taken cognizance of and is likely to bring more opportunities to you. Problems in a joint family set-up may be too pressing to ignore, so take them up, but with tact.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may turn into matrimonial alliance for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Meeting someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears. An exciting journey is on the cards for some. A property deal shows all signs of getting finalized. Going out in this weather may not be as much fun as anticipated. Health may have its ups and downs, but on the whole it will remain satisfactory. Some enhancement in your earning is indicated on the financial front. Additional workload on the professional front may upset your personal plans.

Love Focus: Be bold and see your romantic front brighten up.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Good news on the family front awaits some. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. An ancestral property is likely to come in your name and add to your wealth. Positive feelings will keep you in an upbeat mood all throughout the day. Health worries become a thing for some. Financial worries can troublesome, but it will be a temporary phase. Chance to add to your skill is likely to materialize on the professional front.

Love Focus: Watch what you say to the lover; he/she may not be able to take up everything with the same mood.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Air travel is indicated and so is an overseas journey. Something concrete may be planned by you in a property matter. Your contribution to a social event will be acknowledged and add to your prestige Partner may inspire you to take up a healthy activity. You will be on a solid wicket as far as finances are concerned. Showroom owners and retailers will be able to earn well today. Some challenges are foreseen on the domestic front, but you will be able to overcome them..

Love Focus: Devil may care attitude is not likely to work on the relationship front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): This is a good day to meet those you have not met in years. A profitable day is indicated for freelancers and part-timers. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep good health. Today, don’t travel with someone who is a rash driver. An opportunity for buying property can slip through your fingers as you fail to raise the capital. Don’t entrust your money to anyone. A family elder in bad mood will need to be tackled tactfully.

Love Focus: Your love life shows all signs of getting revived through mutual efforts, so enjoy a cozy twosome!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Number: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Accompanying someone on a journey is indicated and promises to be most entertaining. A property that suits your requirement may be on offer at a bargain price. An outing with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Total fitness will be the reward for remaining regular in your workouts. It is better to come in the saving mode on the financial front as a cash crunch is likely. You are likely to achieve you aim of winning someone over by your gift of the gab on the professional front. Those staying separated from family may get an opportunity to come home.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors may not get you the expected results, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): This is the right time to invest as handsome returns are assured. You may not be able to fare too well on the professional front today. Doing something together with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. Setting out for an exciting locale is indicated and promises great fun. It may become possible to buy a property now that you had been contemplating for long. It will be fun interacting with your near and dear ones. A healthy diet adopted by you may prove unsavory, but will be excellent for health.

Love Focus: Thoughts of the one you love can keep you mentally preoccupied on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A fitness regimen adopted by you will keep you at top energy level. A family youngster may require a push from your side to gain confidence in something attempted. An exciting time is foreseen for those undertaking an overseas journey to meet their near and dear ones. Converting a freehold property into builder floors is possible and will prove a win-win situation for all. You will find the day most favorable as things move the way you want them to. A bad investment may not give the expected returns, but you won’t be able to do much about it. A workplace rival may offer you an olive branch, but find out why before accepting it.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to maintain secrecy in an affair on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An ancestral property may come to you with a clear deed. Those shifting houses will do so in the most comfortable manner. A home remedy will work out fine in curing a minor ailment. You will be able to raise money for something that you are passionate about. A good break in a prestigious organization is likely for those in media or allied services. Organizing a family get together is on the cards, so expect an exciting time with your near and dear ones. A journey may not be hassle free.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone from the opposite gender shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may be kept busy on the work front by seniors in a time consuming project. A family reunion is on the cards and will give you an opportunity to meet someone you have not met in years. Those attempting to sell property will be able to generate much interest in the prospective buyers. Earnings remain excellent, especially for businesspersons. Some of you can splurge on useless things the proceeds of a policy that has matured. No problems are seen on the health front as you eat right and remain active. A long journey may not seem a tempting proposition, so take your call.

Love Focus: Encouraging signs on the marriage front can be expected for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

First Published: Oct 11, 2019