Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 14, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:58 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Paying off your creditors will become easy, as you increase your earning. Peak physical fitness will find outdoor sports enthusiasts go all out. Your assessment regarding a situation on the professional front will be bang on target and may bring you into the notice of higher ups. Coordinating a social event at home may take up much of your time. Other commitments may not allow you to devote full time to a social function. A whirlwind tour is on the cards that may leave you exhausted. Your plans to acquire an asset may need to be reviewed.

Love Focus: Lover may not seem in romantic mood, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time will save you from a future loss. At work, you will complete all pending issues, even if it takes a few extra hours. A health expert is likely to guide you in achieving total fitness. You will spare no efforts in maintaining your image in society by keeping in touch with everyone. Some complications on the family front may consume your time. A trip is in the offing, so pack your bags and enjoy. Real estate gives good returns.

Love Focus: Those newly in love may find the lover a bit demanding.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Problem about finances will be resolved by managing a loan or getting handsome arrears. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. You will need to think out the strategy in all its details, before starting a new venture to avoid disappointments. Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Guests are likely to brighten up your day today on the social front. A friend or relation may come and stay with you for a few days. You will get used to a new mode of conveyance.

Love Focus: Your haste on the romantic front may prove counterproductive.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those playing the stocks may get it right the first time. Regular medication will be important in getting rid of an ailment. It is best not to jump to conclusions in a situation at work without getting complete facts, as you may go way off the mark. You will be in a position to cater for the specific needs of a family elder. You may feel spiritually inclined and take steps to expel negative vibrations. A pilgrimage undertaken by some will prove spiritually satisfying. Good price for a property can be expected.

Love Focus: Your romantic desire is likely to be fulfilled today as lover seems most eager to your suggestions.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to curb your lack of persistence at work and sharpen your focus to succeed. You will manage to rebound strongly from an illness or an ailment. Things turn favorable for businesspersons, so expect a lucrative deal to come your way. A family outing in on the anvil and will prove exciting. A social engagement is likely to keep you occupied. Chance of proceeding to a tourist destination appears strong. You are likely to add to your immovable assets.

Love Focus: Dark secrets may be revealed and can shake the foundation of love for some.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spending on an item you badly need, can prove heavy on the pocket. A few new exercises will benefit those trying to get back in shape. Those slogging in their respective professional fields for long are likely to be rewarded handsomely. Someone in the family may try to curb your initiative, so be upfront and explain your case, instead of brooding. You can organize a gathering for friends or cousins. A business trip promises to bring in some lucrative deals. Pace of work on a property under construction is likely to pick up.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): There is a fifty-fifty chance of gaining some money today. Maintaining a happy balance of diet and exercise will take care of all your health problems. Official delay in getting something important done may alarm you, but there is no cause for worry. You are likely to enjoy a peaceful family life and strive to remain happy by driving out the negativity within. You are likely to view the world from a larger perspective as you manage to change your outlook in life. A travel plan is likely to go as per the schedule. A property deal turns profitable.

Love Focus: A new understanding with spouse will make for smooth sailing in the marital love boat.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): It is best to avoid taking a loan at this juncture. Remaining regular in your exercise routine will be in your interest. You will get the favor for an official matter that you had requested from someone without much running around. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. You will succeed in winning someone over to your side on the social front. Much excitement is in store for those undertaking a journey. Chance to add to your list of properties by buying an apartment or a freehold house is indicated.

Love Focus: You may be compelled to ignore someone’s unwanted attention.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You succeed in raising capital for your dream project. An advice on the health front is likely to come in handy for those aspiring total fitness. Measuring up to the expectations of superiors will not be difficult and may give a boost to your career. It may become difficult to grasp the logic of something that a family elder wants you to do. Flitting like a butterfly to keep in touch with everyone in your social circle is likely to make you popular! An enjoyable short journey may come your way and give you a welcome break from the daily grind. Issues pertaining to property will be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit reluctant to express your feelings for someone, as you still don’t feel at ease with him or her.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is possible and do your health immense good. It will be important to gather all the facts before giving a decision on the professional front. The day promises to keep the family front abuzz with excitement. A sporting event you are participating in may keep you engrossed. Excess travel may prove fatiguing, so take adequate breaks whenever possible. You may receive the possession letter for a property booked by you.

Love Focus: Your positive contribution to your relationship is likely to make it stronger.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good networking will help you raise capital for a project. Adopting a disciplined life and change in lifestyle will help in restoring energy and health. Piled up work may have to be taken up urgently, before it becomes insurmountable. Homemakers can expect a helping hand in whatever they are engaged in. Someone’s suggestion on the social front may prove a boon for the eligible in the marriage market. Some of you will get to enjoy a short vacation. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots.

Love Focus: Being selfish in love may not cut ice with partner, so be more caring and sharing.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those working out with the aim of building their body are likely to succeed. Whatever a family elder tells you will be for your own good, so there is no sense in rebelling against it. An important matter is likely to be decided in your favor at work. This is not the day to invest money on sheer guess work. Plan to visit someone out of town is likely to materialize soon. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close. A property you have been eyeing for long is likely to come within your grasp.

Love Focus: The day appears favorable to take some major decisions on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

