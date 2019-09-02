Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 2, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Sep 02, 2019

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may need to handle a family situation with maturity. Be careful on the road. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. A big chore on the domestic front is likely to be completed today. You are likely to take steps to establish yourself more firmly on the professional front. This is a good time to finalize property as stars are poised favourably. Good health may find you extra energetic

Love Focus: Things are sure to brighten up soon on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You get a chance to travel with someone close. Finding a suitable accommodation is foretold for some. Academic front will seem like a cakewalk today. Acquiring a house may become a possibility. Acquiring an added skill at work is likely to boost your career. No problems are foreseen on the financial front. Exercise and workouts may become your key to maintaining good health. You are likely to diffuse the tensions faced on the domestic front.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Eating right will be your mantra for maintaining good health. A prestigious assignment may come your way on the professional front. Although you earn well, you blow it all too, so plan on investing in a savings’ scheme. Travel only if you have to today. This is not the day to take up property-related issues. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing on the academic front You may be called upon to settle a family dispute.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find a perfect match.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): This is perfect day for a fun trip. Buying a house or apartment is possible for those looking for one. Situation on the academic front threatens to get precarious, but you will turn things in your favour. A healthy bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood on the financial front. Someone’s attractiveness and charm can distract you from work today. You are likely to retain an active lifestyle with health in mind. Children will bring you comfort.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along fine.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family outing is on the cards. Setting out on a vacation is possible and will be lots of fun. You can think on the lines of buying property that you have rented. Some of you will be able to forge ahead confidently on the academic front. A bonanza on the financial front awaits freelancers and those doing odd jobs. Handsome profits are foreseen for businesspersons. Home remedy is likely to prove effective for your ailment.

Love Focus: A workplace romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A ride around town and visit to malls with in crowd is set to thrill Personally you will be in favour of selling a piece of property for hard cash. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory. Gift of money may be received by some. Someone opposing your ideas at work may get his or her way today. You will find yourself in good health. This is a good time for organising a party or function at home.

Love Focus: Lover may not share your romantic aspirations, but persistence may pay!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A home project is likely to get underway and give you immense satisfaction An outing with friends will be fun. Your decision on a property related matter will be binding on others. You will find luck favouring you on the academic front.

Monetary benefits may come your way and add to your wealth. Good anticipation will help in preempting and preventing a problem at work Your initiative on the health front will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Life may become a bit hectic due to frequent travel Those in a legal property tangle can expect things to turn favourable. Your preparation on the academic front is likely to hold you in good stead. You are likely to find yourself in a monetarily profitable situation. Professionally, you are likely to achieve what you set out for Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Some tensions on the family front cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: A marriage or a function is likely to bring you to the forefront.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your ideas on the home front will be good, but expensive. Someone may try to scuttle your official trip. Resale value of something that you are planning to sell is likely to double. Things turn out well for you on the academic front.

Grasping things and completing them in time seems a tall order, but you will manage it somehow. Steady earning will keep you satisfied on the financial front. Better health is in store for those feeling weak and lethargic.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front are likely to cheer you.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A fun outing with friends is possible. Frequent travelling may prove a bit bugging. Keep the property papers under lock and key and keep official matters confidential. Winning cash or a monetary prize in a competition seems real for some. Your willingness to take the initiative at work is likely to impress superiors. Handsome profits are foreseen for businesspersons. You may feel much fitter and energetic than before on the health front.

Love Focus: Taking the opinion of someone close will be important for something you plan to embark upon.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster is likely to make you proud. An exciting vacation is in the offing for some. Buying a property is possible for some. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front. Money multiplies, as you get an opportunity to add to your wealth Mending fences with someone you don’t like will be on your agenda today. You are likely to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to remain in shape.

Love Focus: You may feel the need to confide your innermost feelings to someone close.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Fun time is foreseen in a journey with near and dear ones. If property is what you are aiming for, there is a good chance of finding an excellent bargain. Caution needs to be exercised on the academic front. Excellent performance at work will get you into the notice of those who matter. An outstanding payment given up as lost may be received. Health remains good, as you remain active. You will succeed in bringing harmony on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to figure prominently in your life soon.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 10:17 IST