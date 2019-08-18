Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 18, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 18, 2019

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will manage to adhere to your fitness routine. You will be able to take long strides on the professional front and deliver to the satisfaction of all. Recovering a loaned amount from someone will not pose much difficulty. Spouse may appear a bit demanding today, so give him or her time. You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property. Selling a property may bring in big money. Driving down to a friend’s place is indicated, but do ensure that he or she is at home.

Love Focus: Some misunderstandings with lover may leave a bad taste in mouth on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you may stand to gain on the property front. You may be left groping in the dark on the academic front, if you don’t keep pace with others. Handling a complicated situation promises to bring you into the limelight on the professional front. You succeed in pacifying a distraught family member by your soft approach and soothing words. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. It will be important to keep your focus at work, if you expect to complete the task in time. Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape.

Love Focus: Differences with lover get sorted out, so now work towards strengthening the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Spending time together at home with partner will give immense joy. Pace of work on the professional front promises to remain most satisfactory. You may be compelled to extend monetary help to someone you hardly remain in touch with. Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. tiff competition may be encountered in the field you have chosen on the academic front, but you will be able to hold your own.You remain health conscious and may prefer home food over outside food. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An ailment you are suffering from may show signs of improvement. Misunderstandings arising in a joint family threaten to mar your day. Keeping your job in order and taking initiative where required will count towards your performance. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. Those shifting houses can expect to face a difficult and tiring time. Something that you were yearning for on the academic front may finally be yours. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. You may not be fully satisfied with whatever is happening on the academic front. Distractions threaten to slow the progress of work on the professional front. Your own efforts will help you to de-stress and attain mental equanimity. Family life proves satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods today! Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable.

Love Focus: It will be important to keep lover in a jovial mood, if you want the time together to be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Marron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting Having own roof over your head may motivate you to think on the lines of buying property. Committing mistakes in your enthusiasm will be overlooked by seniors on the academic front. Those playing the stocks or into betting can expect good returns. Those in the sales department may have to face a few challenges on the professional front. You feel fit and energetic. Homemakers can exceed the budget in doing up their homes.

Love Focus: Bringing your romantic ideas into effect is likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. Brilliant performance on the academic front will keep you ahead of others. Taking care of the deadline on the work front may not be easy, but you will manage it. You will need to plan certain things out in detail as regards your fitness. On the marital front, there is a likelihood of tension with partner today. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. You will have enough to finance an expensive purchase.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front may prove too slow for your comfort!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family member is set to do you proud by following your guidance. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. A long outstanding payment will be received, but only after much effort. You will be able to create a niche for yourself on the professional front. Those new to workouts may taste the downside of exercising!

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front burns bright!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A competitive situation on the academic front may find you in your element. Time is not to think of the lost opportunities for making money, time is to do something about it now. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. A construction or renovation at home is likely to upset your daily routine. Your honest attempt at fitness will prove successful. All marriages lose their shine after sometime, so accept the inevitable gracefully.

Love Focus: Romance may rock today!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Dream of driving a big car is likely to be fulfilled for some. This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation. Excellent prospects on the academic front may keep you in an upbeat mood. Problems on the health front may prevent you from attending a function. Harmony and tranquility pervades the home front and will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Getting the better of a competitor on the professional front is indicated. Financially, dark clouds hover over your earnings, so keep your fingers crossed.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may not be reciprocated by someone you admire, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A property may come into your name. Developments on the academic front will be to your satisfaction. The raise you had been expecting will become a reality soon. Stagnation in the current job may get some to look out for greener pastures on the professional front. Something urgent may keep you from attending a family gathering. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. You will manage to overcome fatigue by adopting fitness techniques.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step towards strengthening your loving bonds by sharing feelings with partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces(February 20-March 20): A money making scheme can get you all excited and may prove profitable too. A well coordinated teamwork is required, if you want to tackle a new project or assignment at work. Some reworking may be required in a project or assignment submitted by you on the academic front. Anger management will work wonders for those always on a short fuse. Throwing a party or giving a treat to friends and family is possible. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it.

Love Focus: You are likely to bond well with a particular individual of the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 18, 2019