HT Imagine Fest 2019: An art-istic touch to music and drama

How can a festival in Delhi be complete without some music and drama? So, when you head to Hindustan Times Imagine Fest 2019, this weekend, be prepared to hear some of the best sufi music, qawwalis, and even a theatrical commentary on socio-political issues actor-lyricist Piyush Mishra’s songs and his band, Ballimaaraan. And, there will also be Gurgaon Theatre Group to keep you glued to the drama.

Visitors can indulge in a huge display of art at the stalls set-up by various galleries and individual artists. There will also be a live performance titled Exit — on both days of the fest from noon to 8pm.

The stellar line-up of HT Imagine Talks includes celebrities such as singer Sonu Nigam, TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Sonu, says, “We have been reading Hindustan Times since our childhood, when we used to live in Delhi. At the talk, I will talk about my music, life, struggles, state of mind today and if you would like to listen to a couple of lines then I will oblige.”

Tribute to Martyrs

“It’s important for people to do something for art and culture, to support artists. So this festival by Hindustan Times is a great initiative. We are known to sing songs of Amir Khusro, and these are the ones that we will present at this festival. We will sing Chaap Tilak, Mere Rashke Qamar, Dama Dam Mast Qalandar. But, before anything we will pay a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. We will sing something in their honour. Our prayers are with our soldiers,” says Akshay Kr Singh from Nizami Bandhu.

No Herogiri

“We talk about current issues through our socio-political songs, but don’t comment on anyone or take any sides. Hum khali phirki lete hain, chutki kaste hain aur nikal jate hain. Since elections are approaching, to hum bahut sambhal ke kaam karte hain and I stay politically correct kunki mujhe hero banne ki koi ichcha nahi hai... At the festival, we will sing a lot of songs such as Jab shehar hamara sota hai, which is the tale of a sleeping town. We will also sing Chavanni, which is not a commentary on demonetisation, but an interesting aspect on it. And many of these songs were born in Delhi, so the audience here will definitely relate to the theatrical experience that we create. In any case, the Delhi audience is always very receptive,” says Piyush Mishra, actor-singer-lyricist.

Long Pending Wish

“When I first got a call to perform at HT Imagine Fest, I was very happy because it has been long since I wanted to be part of this festival. I had heard about it, and was eager to become associated with it. At the fest, I will sing songs such as Tu Mane Ya Na Mane Dildara, and Tujhe Takiya to Laga Mujhe Aise ,Jaise Meri Eid Ho Gayi,” says singer Lakhwinder Wadali.

‘Looking Forward to Sonu Nigam’s Talk’

“We have a list of Bollywood songs that is a mix of retro and recent. Our rock band is very excited to be part of this event since it has a huge reach. In fact, even though our performance is on Sunday, we are planning to visit on Saturday because we want to attend the Imagine Talk session of Sonu Nigam,” says Rohaan Wadhwa, keyboardist of Pinjra band.

Theatrical Corner

“We will perform a street play, Gadha Puran at the festival. This is a satire on how politics functions in the country. There are many instances of politicians blurting out things that make us laugh. This play is a sarcastic take on all such comments,” says Shruti Chauhan from Gurgaon Theatre Group - which works in association with the NGO, Search Years, to support the education of underprivileged children.

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Hindustan Times Imagine Fest 2019

When: February 23 and 24

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 19:54 IST