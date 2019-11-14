HT Palate Fest 2019: Delhiites, warm up for this culinary treat.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:02 IST

It’s time to update your recipes and add to your cooking notes, as some of the country’s most popular chefs are heading to Delhi to conduct master classes at the Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2019. The reveille of the bugle for the three-day food festival also reminds denizens of the popular Demo Zone, where the Palate people can learn from cooking experts, interact with them and even click selfies to flaunt on social media!

So, all you gourmands, if you think that the cook in you needs a tip or two to blossom, then it’s at this fest that you can meet chefs Aditi Govitrikar, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Nishant Choubey, Sabyasachi Gorai aka Saby and Tarun Sibal. As for the chefs, from cooking for demos to trying new foods, they plan to do it all. “Last year I didn’t get a chance to try anything since I had a packed schedule. So this year I’ve planned to head straight to the fest from the airport, and try the different cuisines available at Palate,” says food expert Dr Aditi Govitrikar. Looking forward to be part of this fest for a second time, she adds, “The enthusiasm I saw last year touched my heart. I had a lot of fun cooking for people… I’ve studied the relationship of food with humans, and I’ll share with the Palate audience that food can be used positively to change our mental setup.”

Chef Nishant Choubey says, “I will make a coconut milk pancake with rosella star anise chutney. Being vegan is definitely great for health.”

Chef Saby, who has been working in the south, says he’ll travel from Bengaluru to Delhi for Palate this time. “I’ve been away from Delhi and am really looking forward to come back. This year I’ll also have a food stall, Poppins Hotal besides preparing three very exciting dishes. I’ll also be part of a pop-up at the fest. And on the personal level, I’ll keep a look out for organic and health products or anything related to wellness and regional foods.”

And there’s no denying that the audience at this food fest is something to vie for. Chef Tarun, who will be making his debut at the Demo Zone of Palate this year says, “I’m looking at making the familiar more exciting and the non-familiar more approachable. Plus, now that the smog is gone, it’s the perfect weather to be at Palate.”

