Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2019: Get ready to feast on mouth-watering sumptuous meals this season

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 14:20 IST

It’s time to pick up your spoons and forks, pull out those picnic bags, and get into the party mode as the one of the most popular celebrations of food —Hindustan Times Palate Fest — returns to the Capital. For those who love food and revelry, know about this fest that’s more like a huge picnic in the park. And those who are still living under a rock and unaware of what’s Palate, here’s a low down on how what the hullabaloo is all about!

Around 80 stalls, a huge stage for music performances, a demo zone where cooking enthusiasts can learn recipes from the chefs and a market zone where your bakery fantasies will come alive – this fest is all about food and fun.

Last edition of Palate had some rocking acts by artists Daler Mehndi, Jasmine Sandlas and Tulsi Kumar on the main stage. While Jasmine flaunted her dreadlocks, Punjabi sensation Daler Mehndi compelled Delhiites to groove to his tune. Amid these electrifying performances, everyone forgot about the chilly weather. And DJ Sumit Sethi and DJ NYK added to this madness.

While the evenings were filled with musical notes, the mornings had demonstrations by chefs Gautam Chaudhry, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Sabyasachi Gorai, Dr Aditi Govitrikar and Nishant Choubey. The experts doled out some expertise advice on cooking, and even shared some of their favourite recipes.

This fest is also high on celeb quotient. The previous editions have seen actors Shilpa Shetty and Taapsee Pannu share their secret food habits. And this year will also have a Bollywood celeb. So, watch out this space to know more.

Catch It Live!

What: Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2019

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

When: November 15-17

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

