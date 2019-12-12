e-paper
International Universal Health Coverage Day 2019: Date, theme and significance

International Universal Health Coverage Day 2019: The idea of the resolution is that everyone should have access to quality, affordable health care anywhere in the world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to “keep the promise” and ensure health coverage is accessible to everyone.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to “keep the promise” and ensure health coverage is accessible to everyone.(Unsplash)
         

Promoted by the World Health Organization, Universal Health Coverage Day is celebrated annually on December 12. The day commemorates the December 2012 resolution by the United Nations General Assembly urging countries to accelerate progress towards universal health coverage (UHC) as an essential part of international development.

The idea of the resolution is that everyone should have access to quality, affordable healthcare anywhere in the world.

International Universal Health Coverage 2019 theme

The theme for the UHC Day 2019 campaign is “Keep the promise.” The theme was decided after the UN meeting on Universal Health Coverage on September 23, 2019, where leaders from around the world endorsed an ambitious political declaration on universal health coverage, stating that health is a human right.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to “keep the promise” and ensure health coverage is accessible to everyone. He went on to point out that despite a large number of people being able to access essential health services, there are a greater percentage who miss out. The UN Secretary-General went on to add “a person’s health coverage should never depend on their wealth or where they may live.”

Stressing on “health for all theme”, Guterres said, “Universal health coverage is integral to delivering the Sustainable Development Goals, our blueprint of a better future for people and planet. On this International Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to health for all as an investment in humanity, wellbeing and prosperity for everyone.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN has adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals in its path towards eliminating poverty, and one of those goals includes providing universal health coverage.

“I regard universal health coverage as the single most powerful concept that public health has to offer. It is inclusive. It unifies services and delivers them in a comprehensive and integrated way, based on primary health care,” said WHO Director-General Dr Margaret Chan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

