Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pimple pic goes viral, beauty experts offer home-made acne remedies

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:06 IST

Pimple season is here and even the best of us can’t escape it. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a photo with an unlikely guest — a zit on her cheek. And in case you too have noticed an increase in pimple eruptions during this lockdown, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain has a probable answer. “Being at home and not meeting anyone can cause us to neglect our usual skin care routine. The other reason can be stress, as stress actually increases the secretion of oil, leading to problems like pimples, acne or rash. There can be stress due to worries of job losses or pay cuts, or other problems,” she explains.

Another reason could be the increase in humidity, which leads to activated sweat glands that clog pores. Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar, says, “Environmental changes cause sebaceous glands to produce more sebum, which can contribute to acne. UV rays also deplete the body’s vitamin C content, causing acne bumps.”

Blame the gadget

During lockdown, many people are working from home, constantly carrying their phones and tabs with them. These gadgets accumulate dust and are carriers of a host of germs. “Cell phones are also known to lead to acne or aggravate an acne condition, because they contain germs. If you have dandruff, the flakes from the hairline can be conveyed to the side of the face, leading to pimples and acne. Also, we often sit with our head in our hands, or on the computer and keyboard may not be so clean. Therefore, touching the face while using the laptop, or computer, can transfer bacteria to the face, leading to acne,” Husain cautions.

Experts Shahnaz Husain and Blossom Kochhar share easy DIY home remedies for treating acne:

1. Grate a tomato, mix its pulp with 1tsp of yogurt, add some cucumber juice, and 1tsp of rice powder. Make a paste and apply it all over the face. Wash after 10 minutes.

2. Smash 1 garlic clove and some mint leaves, grind these two ingredients, and then mix it with an egg white. Apply to the affected area. Let it dry, then wash off.

3. Apply cucumber juice on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Or, mix cucumber juice with a little rose water and follow the same routine.

4. Green tea is a good astringent toner. Soak green tea leaves or a tea bag in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain and apply the liquid on the skin.

5. Mix 1tsp cinnamon powder, 1/2tsp methi (fenugreek) seeds powder, 1tsp lemon juice and a few drops of honey to form a sticky paste. Apply it on pimples or acne and leave on for a couple of hours. Wash off with plain water.

6. Twice a week, mix multani mitti (fullers earth) with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Wash off when it dries.

