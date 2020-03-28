Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Looking camera ready!

brunch

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:12 IST

Women have the advantage of using makeup to hide, cover and conceal, while with us men - what you see is what you get. Skincare for men therefore is not cosmetic, but essential. Follow my simple and easy skin care regime to always look and feel your best!

Model: Abdul ( Yatan Ahluwalia )

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length. Made damp with water then styled with the fingers to look messy and uneven all around.

Brows: Ends trimmed, centre left natural and bushy.

Face: Clean shaved and fresh good skin.

Lips: Buffed. We used a lip balm to give the lips a slight sheen and smooth look.

How to know your skin type

Wash your face with water then dry. Wait for about thirty minutes then wipe very well with a thin paper tissue – all over the face, especially the T-zone (forehead and nose).

*Result: Grease on the tissue and large pores.

Reading: Oily skin.

*Result: Flakes on the tissue and small pores.

Reading: Dry skin

*Result: Grease and flakes on the tissue and medium pores.

Reading: Combination skin.

*Result: Red marks where tissue used and tight pores.

Reading: Sensitive skin.

*Result: Nothing on the tissue.

Reading: Normal skin.

Skin types

Oily skin: Greasy to touch – especially on the nose and forehead.

Dry skin: Dry to touch – especially on the chin, jaw and forehead.

Combination skin: Dry in some areas and oily in the others.

Sensitive skin: Soft to touch. Bruises and cuts easily.

Normal skin: Smooth to tough, tight pores.

Three products every man should use

1. Face masks

What they do: Face masks are used for deep pore cleaning.

What you should know: Face masks remove hidden dirt, excessive oil and pollution from under the surface of the skin. They also help tighten the skin and leave it looking brighter, younger and cleaner.

Form and consistency: Most face masks are available as a powder (which you need to use as a paste after adding water) or a ready to apply paste.

Application: Once weekly.

Pre: Wash your face with water.

Process: Apply the paste directly onto the face and leave it on until dry (about 10 minutes) and after its dry (for another 3 minutes). Rinse off with tap water.

Post: Dry with a clean towel. Use a water-based moisturiser if your skin pulls or feels too dry after application.

Total time taken: 15 minutes

Natural alternative: A paste made with fuller’s earth (multani mitti) and rosewater.

2. Face scrub

What they do: Scrubs exfoliate and remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin.

What you should know: Scrubs regenerate the skin, help improve circulation, remove blackheads and whiteheads and make your skin look clean and polished.

Form and consistency: Most scrubs are either thick coarse pastes or smooth lotions with exfoliating beads.

Application: Once, if not twice weekly.

Pre: Moisten your face with water to soften and hydrate the skin.

Process: Apply in a circular motion all over the face, except around the eyes - as this area is very sensitive. Emphasise on the chin, nose and forehead. Then wash off with plain or cold water.

Post: Pat dry with a clean towel.

Total time taken: 1 minute

Natural alternative: Coarsely ground gram flour or oats from your kitchen shelf. Moisten with water and apply over the skin.

3. Toner

What they do: Clean clogged pores; remove stickiness, excessive oil and accumulated dirt from the skins surface.

What you should know: Toners have antiseptic properties and also help drastically reduce pimples, blemishes and acne.

Form and consistency: Liquid

Application: Twice or thrice weekly.

Pre: Wash face with plain water.

Process: Dab a few drops on a ball of cotton and apply on the face; especially the t - point: forehead, nose and chin.

Post: Rinse with water then wipe with a dry towel.

Total time taken: Half a minute.

Natural alternative: Freshly squeezed juice of a lemon. Cut the lime into two and wipe it over the face.

The regime according to your skin type

1. Oily skin: Toner twice a week, oil free products and water based moisturisers. Face mask once a week. Face scrub once a week.

2. Dry skin: Moisturise every night. Face mask once every fifteen days. Face scrub twice weekly.

3. Combination skin: Moisturise once weekly. Face mask once every ten days. Face scrub once weekly.

4. Sensitive skin: Toner thrice a week. Face wash twice daily. Face mask once a week. No scrubs.

5. Normal skin: Face mask once a week, toner twice a week and face scrub twice a week. Moisturise at night or as necessary.

Grooming products that you should use

Face oil

Jojoba oil infused with Vanilla by Desert Splendour

This cold-pressed Jojoba oil, nourishes, firms and tones dry skin and can also be used for weather beaten, dry or damaged hair. Has a hint of vanilla in its fragrance and isn’t too greasy to touch and feel.

Best for: Men with dry skin.

Moisturiser

Green tea and lemon mattifying moisturiser by The BodY Shop

This translucent and light gel moisturiser enriched with green tea, lemon and aloe vera, glides over skin effortlessly and sinks in to mattify your complexion through the day. Soothes and nourishes the skin.

Best for: Those with oily or combination skin.

Face mask

Organic face mask from Valley View Organic

This all natural, organic and handmade face mask delivers deep pore cleansing, prevents and controls acne, tightens the skin, brightens the tone, removes fine lines, stretch marks and reduces signs of aging. Leaves your skin feeling and looking younger, smoother and firmer. Very effective with visible results.

Best for: Suitable for all skin types.

Sunscreen

SPF 50 daily UV sunscreen by KIEHLS

This effective sunscreen helps protect skin from the early signs of aging and the harmful rays of the sun. This lightweight formulation with SPF 50+ and advanced UVA/UVB technology offers pollution protection, defends against UV rays and free radicals. Absorbs quickly and leaves a matte finish. Perfect for the Indian summer!

Best for: Suitable for all skin types.

Author bio: The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, March, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch