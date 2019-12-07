Lights, camera, wag: Pet photography is catching on in India

more-lifestyle

Birthday parties, holidays, family get-togethers — professional photographers are capturing them all, except now the subjects are not the people, but their pets.

As pet parents get more indulgent — many treating their dogs and cats as they would their children — pet photography has grown into a sub-category on its own, with professionals specialising in putting the animals at their ease, and offering options of outdoor, indoor or studio shoots; props or nature settings; bibs, bowties or tiaras. As long as you’re willing to pay between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000, depending on the duration of the shoot and number of prints.

Anubhuti Dayal, 37, a content creator from Hyderabad, hired a pet photographer for her own maternity shoot last year. “As a pet mom, I wanted my Labrador, Shelby, to be part of this life event. So I picked someone who was comfortable with dogs to plan the shoot,” she says. This year, she did it again when her son turned one.

For both shoots, she chose Prathima Pingali, 23, founder of Pawparazzi and a pet parent herself. “I started this business after I saw how the pictures I had taken of our Labrador, Pax, were helping my mom, dad and brother grieve after his demise,” Pingali says.

Abhiroop Chatterjee with his dogs Millie and Rustam, captured by Ashok Chintala of Paws for a Picture.

She gave up her mainstream photography career for one focused on photographing pets. “In a good month, I get about six gigs. People want professionally captured images that encapsulate their pet’s personality or immortalise a special moment,” she says.

THE HOMEWORK

It’s not all fun and games. Aakanksha Tavag, 34, who set up Pet Photographer in 2014, says she took canine behaviour classes to prepare herself. “It takes a special skillset to be a pet photographer. You have to be able to understand and handle pets.”

Some are fearful of the camera since it obscures a person’s eyes. “I get pets to trust me by spending about an hour with them prior to the shoot. Before I meet them, I have an in-depth conversation with pet parents about age, temperament, likes, dislikes, energy level. During one shoot, I had to photograph 13 husky puppies and three adults. We had to factor in time to tire the puppies out so that they would sit still. The shoot alone took four hours.”

There are some shortcuts. Ashok Chintala, 32, founder of Paws for a Picture, says he holds the pet’s favourite treat over his camera to get them to look at it.

“For a shoot that involved 13 husky puppies, we had to factor in time to tire them out so they would sit still for the pictures,” says Aakanksha Tavag of Pet Photographer.

Shooting your own pet? Here are some tips Pick a time when they’re tired out but not yet napping.

Before you whip out your camera, sit with them on the floor and wait for them to settle down or come around sniffing and nuzzling.

If you want them to gaze lovingly in your direction, you can do as some pros do, and balance a treat/toy they love on or near the camera.

One problem he wasn’t prepared for was the opposition from his own two doggies. “I’ve had to rush and change my clothes as soon as I get home so that Luffy and Jazz don’t get miffed smelling the other dogs on me,” he says, laughing.

Mumbai-based Bhavesh Karia, 52, who set up Pawtraits a year ago, says its often the pet parents that are more trouble than the pets. “Having half a dozen relatives gush every time the pet moves is disturbing for me and the pet,” he says, chuckling. “I’ve had to usher the most gregarious ones out of the room for both our sakes.”

“My husband and I don’t have human children. Our kids are our German Shepherd, Fury, and our Rottweiler, Diana. My siblings have framed photos with their human children, and I was tempted to have some with mine too,” says Srimoyee Geetanand, 42, a businesswoman who hired Chintala for a Mother’s Day shoot with her pets.