Make a haldi choice: Turn to turmeric to strengthen immunity

With the pandemic, turmeric’s immunity-boosting and anti-bacterial properties are in demand more than ever.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:09 IST
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
Turmeric milk or Golden milk is one of the easiest ways to consume turmeric.
Come winter and we all turn to seek grandma’s quick-fixes or desi nuskhe to combat common cold and coughs. One sure-shot nuskha that never fails to hit its target is turmeric or haldi. Be it a runny nose, a congested throat or blocked sinuses leading to a headache, haldi, in all its glory, has been there to fix it all. And now with the pandemic, its immunity-boosting and anti-bacterial properties are in demand more than ever.

Nutritionist Kavita Devgan, explains, “Turmeric has curcumin, which is anti-viral and a strong cold and flu-fighter. Curcumin also helps lower the levels of inflammatory enzymes (caused due to infection) in the body and has purifying properties. It is loaded with antioxidants, is anti-fungal, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial and helps keep infections at bay. It also helps clear congestion and soothe headaches and cough.”

Turmeric is a super spice that helps combat a number of illnesses.
Fitness expert and nutritionist Manisha Chopra says that this superfood helps keep respiratory and seasonal illnesses at bay. “One must have at least half a teaspoon of turmeric every day to stay healthy. Due to its super properties, it prevents respiratory problems, especially in winters. It keeps your body protected from seasonal illness and various other health issues. The curcumin present in turmeric is used to prepare certain medicines and tonics (kadha) that help in boosting immunity and fighting the deadly infection,” she says.

In addition to alleviating physical ailments, turmeric also helps keep depression away. “It helps lift levels of norepinephrine, dopamine and serotonin, which make us a little happier - a big help in these corona anxiety-ridden times,” adds Devgan.

While choosing turmeric, Devgan says it’s important to note that it has at least 3% curcumin and is pure.

Recipes:

1. Make laddoos with haldi, ghee, black pepper and jaggery and eat one every day.

2. Mix one part powdered turmeric with three parts raw honey. When you feel a cold coming on, eat a teaspoon of the mixture every two hours to boost immunity and lower inflammation.

3. Take ½ inch raw turmeric, 1 amla, ½ inch ginger, 8-10 curry leaves, 1 black pepper, 1 pomegranate/orange, 1 tsp Chia seeds, and 1 tsp flax seeds. Wash everything and grind together. Strain the mixture and consume it immediately.

