e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / New hunstman spider species named after climate campaigner Greta Thunberg

New hunstman spider species named after climate campaigner Greta Thunberg

Thunberga gen. nov. is a new genus of huntsman spiders from Madagascar, described by German arachnologist Peter Jager, and named after the wunderkind in honour of her commitment to tackling climate change.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:44 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Paris
A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named
A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs. - Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg can add to her list of personal accolades, including TIME magazine's Person of the Year, now she has a family of spiders named after her. (AFP)
         

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg can add to her list of personal accolades, including TIME magazine’s Person of the Year, a group of spiders named after her. Thunberga gen. nov. is a new genus of huntsman spiders from Madagascar, described by German arachnologist Peter Jager, and named after the wunderkind in honour of her commitment to tackling climate change.

“The rising temperatures affect all areas of nature -- including the endemic diversity and spider fauna of Madagascar,” said Jager, who has participated in several protests inspired by Thunberg’s School Strike for Climate.

A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs.
A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs. ( AFP )
A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs.
A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs. ( AFP )

In a study printed in the scientific journal Zootaxa, Jager explained that the new genus differed from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs.

Jager, who has discovered several new spider species in a career spanning 20 years, said he hoped that by naming the creepy crawlies after Thunberg he could draw attention to the issue of biodiversity loss in Madagascar.

He named a previous discovery of Southeast Asian huntsman spider Heteropoda davidbowie.

Unlike most spiders, huntsman don’t spin webs and hunt and forage instead for their food.

During his latest expedition, Jager also discovered a heretofore unknown species of huntsman on the island.

Its name? Thunberga greta.

pg/wai

tags
top news
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
No plans to extend Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No plans to extend Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Assam’s Covid-19 cases double in 10 days, tally now at 4,159
Assam’s Covid-19 cases double in 10 days, tally now at 4,159
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In