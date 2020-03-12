e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

Newly discovered insect named after Lady Gaga

The treehopper, Kaikaia gaga is not the first species to be named after a famous musician. Recently, a deep-sea crustacean got its name from Metallica and is now known as Macrostylis metallicola.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:35 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
This is not the first case when a species has been after a famous musician.
This is not the first case when a species has been after a famous musician. (Lady Gaga/Instagram )
         



A new insect discovered by Urbana-Champaign graduation student at University of Illinois has been named after Lady Gaga.

According to Billboard, a new treehopper species from near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua is now known as Kaikaia gaga, as per Brendan Morris, the discoverer who is a PhD candidate in entomology.

While looking roughly through 1,000 treehoppers, Morris found the insect from Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Natural History for research. The female bug had unique features that distinguished her from the others.

Morris told the Illinois News Bureau, who first reported the news, “If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it’s going to be a treehopper, because they’ve got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense about them. They’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

 

This is not the first case when a species has been after a famous musician. A deep-sea crustacean also got its name from American heavy metal band Metallica and is now known as Macrostylis metallicola.

The treehopper is not the first species to be named after a famous musician. Last month, a deep-sea crustacean got its name from Metallica and is now known as Macrostylis metallicola. Earlier in 2017, the Synalpheus pinkfloydi shrimp was named after English rock band Pink Floyd.


(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
Scientists take first step to work on coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated
Scientists take first step to work on coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns, wait for toss continues
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns, wait for toss continues
Okay with closed-door league, want foreign stars: IPL franchises
Okay with closed-door league, want foreign stars: IPL franchises
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle