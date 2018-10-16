On World Food Day, 5 amazing facts that you didn’t know about what you eat

World Food Day is celebrated each year on October 16, which is when the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations was founded in 1945. On this day, we look at five amazing facts about food which you probably haven’t heard of.

Potatoes can reflect Wi-Fi signals

In 2012, when Boeing wanted to test their wireless signal on their new planes, hordes of potatoes were placed on the aircraft seats. This was done because potatoes are able to absorb and reflect radio and wireless signals due to their high water content and chemical composition.

Honey never goes bad

In its natural state, honey is very low in moisture and extremely acidic- two vital defenses against food getting spoilt. However, they are kept in sealed jars which have a high-acid environment and low moisture, where bacteria can die.

Chocolates have been used as currency

The Aztecs used cocoa beans as currency and would do so at times to pay their taxes. In fact, the Mayans referred to chocolate as the ‘food of the gods.’

Don’t ever put grapes in the microwave

If you split a grape in two parts and place it in a microwave, expect an explosion.

When you heat up nothing in a microwave, or next to nothing- like a small grape- the food item inside the microwave does not absorb enough power. This results into the concentration of the electromagnetic waves inside the device. This in turn causes the grape to act as an antenna and it conducts electricity, which causes small ‘plasma’ fireballs.

Apples can float

Try this out at home. Apples can float on water since 25% of their volume is air. They can do so since they are less dense than water.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 09:22 IST