One pot at a time

Cooking is way more easy when you have to use just one pan or pot from the kitchen. This not only means reduced cooking time but also translates to less dishes in the sink later. Chefs present recipes of popular dishes that can be made using no more than one piece of kitchenware.

1. Malabar Mutton Stew

Ingredients:

500gm mutton (with bone or without bone)

150gm potatoes

2 green chillies (slit)

2 inch ginger

100 ml coconut oil

10-15 curry leaves

100gm onion

1tbsp pepper corn

1 coconut (grated)

1 bay leaf

1 star anise

1 cinnamon

½ tsp Kerala garam masala

Pre-preparation: Dry roast all the ingredients mentioned for garam masala and make it to fine powder. Take two extracts, thin and thick coconut milk from grated coconut.

Method: Cook the mutton along with all whole spices, slit green chillies, sliced onions, cubes of potatoes, julienned ginger, thin coconut milk and salt as needed in a clay pot till the mutton and potatoes becomes soft. Then simmer it. In a pan, heat coconut oil, add curry leaves and then add the garam masala. Remove the pan from the heat before the masala burns and add it to the simmered broth. Finally, add the thick coconut milk and then switch off the flame. Mix it well and allow it to rest in heat for some time. Serve it hot with appams.

Health Benefits: “Mutton stew is purely a broth in which succulent pieces of mutton and potatoes are simmered in delicate southern flavours of coconut milk, crushed ginger, curry leaves and spices. Most of Kerala foods are cooked in clay pots because of its gentle, slow heating properties. This method of cooking also preserves the nutrition inherent in any food. Clay being alkaline in nature helps in neutralising the potential hydrogen balance of the food by interacting with the acid present in the food,” says Chef Sheik Mohideen, Savya Rasa.

2. Pineapple Pachadi

Pineapple pachadi

Ingredients

1 ripe pineapple (finely chopped)

1/4tsp turmeric

1/2tsp red chilli powder

1/2 cup curd

1/2 to 1tsp mustard

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste (optional)

Water as needed

For grinding

1 cup grated coconut

4 green chillies

1/4tsp cumin (jeera)

1/4tsp turmeric powder

1 shallot

1tsp finely chopped Ginger pieces

Method: Blend yoghurt with little water and salt and keep aside. Cook the pineapple pieces in some water along with salt, 1/4tsp turmeric and 1/2tsp red chilli powder until soft. Meanwhile, grind coconut and the other ingredients to form a nice paste. Add 1/4tsp mustard seeds to the coconut while grinding. Keep this mix aside. Once the pineapples are cooked, add the ground coconut paste and ground mustard seeds. Continue cooking on medium flame for another 8-10 minutes till it becomes thick. Reduce heat and add the yogurt. Mix everything and heat for a few minutes. Add sugar if you want more sweetness. Remove from stove top. Heat oil in a pan. Splutter mustard seeds and saute dry red chillies and curry leaves for a few minutes. Pour the oil seasoning over the Pineapple Pachadi.

Health Benefits: “A spiced coconut and yoghurt based curry made with a healthy mix of vegetables and fruits. It is sweet, tangy and spicy, giving you varied flavours to enjoy and relish,” says Chef Gulshan Kumar, executive chef, The Orchid Hotel.

3. The Chicken Thukpa

Chicken Thukpa

Ingredients

2 chicken legs

500 ml strong vegetable or chicken stock

1 tsp oil

5gm ginger (freshly chopped)

5gm garlic (freshly chopped)

green chilli (slit) as per your taste

1 onion (sliced)

2 tomatoes (sliced)

half carrot (sliced)

¼ radish (sliced)

¼ leeks (chopped)

¼ Celery (chopped)

1 pak choi (roughly cut)

¼ cabbage (roughly cut)

¼ broccoli (florets)

50gm noodles

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

A handful of coriander leaves

Method: Prepare a strong chicken stock by boiling the chicken bones and root vegetables together for not more than 30 minutes. Strain and keep the stock aside. Cut the chicken legs into dices and all the vegetables. Heat some oil in a pan and add in the ginger, garlic and chilli. Sauté until garlic is translucent, and then add in the root vegetables such as onion, leeks, celery, carrots and radish. Now, add in the sliced tomatoes and other vegetables. Season the pot with salt and pepper. Add in the noodles and garnish with fresh coriander.

Health Benefits: “The thukpa comes from the Himalayas and is a very popular food in Tibet. The soup is made such so that it gives warmth and boosts energy in cold weathers. The presence of a flavourful stock and fresh vegetables makes it a perfect to-go recipe just in case you want to try something light and nutritious,” Akshay Pandit, executive sous chef, Renaissance.

4. Cumin Roasted Rawas and Tabbouleh with Bok Choy

Cumin Roasted Rawas and Tabbouleh with Bok Choy

Chef Tushar Deshpande, Sous Chef, Indigo Deli, says, “Rawas is a very good source of vitamin B12 and high in protein. It’s the perfect meal to be had for dinner light on the stomach, rich in nutrients and really delicious. The broken wheat is a great source of fibre and magnesium.”

5. Flax Seeds Rubbed Lamb Gilafi Kebab

Chef Prashant Garud, Raasta Café, says, “An excellent source of iron, rich source of healthy fats like Omega 2 Fatty Acids and a major protein and creatinine powerhouse, lamb is a healthy mela option. Channa dal is a good dietary fibre and boosts digestion. Flax seeds contain plant Omega 3, it acts like a cleanser and anti oxidantant along with lignans which help as anti carcinogen.”

6. Andaman Island Tuna Poke Bowl

Andaman Island Tuna Poke Bowl

Chef Paul Kinny, says, “The Poke Bowl also comes in a vegetarian version with tofu. Red rice, pickled carrots, sesame-chilli dressings make for a healthy and wholesome meal. Tuna assures to protect your heart while boosting your immune system. Along with adding colour to the dish, the red rice lends a nutty flavour with an earthy tone.”