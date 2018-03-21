 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal details of their royal wedding cake. Sounds delicious | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
It will be a lemon elderflower cake that will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

more lifestyle Updated: Mar 21, 2018 15:02 IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2017 Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. A letter with white powder was sent to Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on February 22, 2018, saying it was also believed to contain a racist message. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS(AFP)

Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have chosen an east London bakery to make a lemon elderflower cake for their wedding in May, his office said on Tuesday. Harry and U.S. actress Markle will be married at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home and picked Claire Ptak, who runs Violet Bakery, to bake the cake.

“It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “They are very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests on May 19th.” Ptak is originally from California and worked at Chez Panisse in Berkeley under chef Alice Waters before moving to London. She started her own business by cooking at home and selling cakes at a stall on east London’s Broadway Market. She set up Violet Bakery in 2010.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding cake,” Ptak said in a statement. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.” Markle had previously interviewed Ptak for her former food and lifestyle website The Tig, which she ran for three years before it closed last year as public interest in her relationship with Harry grew.

