Home / More Lifestyle / Put an end to video conferencing bloopers

Put an end to video conferencing bloopers

From a messy abode to accidentally burping and cussing on screen, the nightmares have been absolute cringe. Here’s what not to do during a video conference.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:29 IST
Grace Cyril
Hindustan Times
Schedule the meeting according to the area you live in; either close your door or change the room.
Schedule the meeting according to the area you live in; either close your door or change the room.(Photo: Shutterstock)
         

As the global workforce shifts to a work from home model, video conference meetings are no longer a futuristic novelty. The lockdown mode has made online business meetings at times an embarrassment for many. From a messy abode to accidentally burping and cussing on screen, the nightmares have been absolute cringe. And Gaurav Joshi, founder of a startup marketing agency couldn’t agree more. “I was on a group video call recently with a client and a colleague to discuss a new marketing campaign. As my colleague was explaining the presentation through his laptop where he was constantly opening new tabs on his browser, we were able to see the recent adult websites he visited. It was extremely embarrassing for all of us.” And kids bombarding between the calls with hassled mother trying to manage them and attend the meeting simultaneously, is a common occurrence as Shalini Mehta, team leader of a recruiting agency shares.

To save you from similar embarrassments, Moiz Dahodwala, business etiquette expert shares some handy tips to help you sail through the world of video conferencing.

1. Survey the house before the meeting starts. Clean up your space, make sure it’s well lit and dress up appropriately to look professional.

2. Schedule the meeting according to the area you live in. Neighbours singing and chatting loudly during your meeting or vegetable vendors shouting at the top of their voice is hilariously embarrassing. Either close your door or change the room.

3.Keep the audio on mute when not needed. In one of the meetings, during the network lag, an employee commented that the manager is cheap and hasn’t invested in good internet. Turns out everyone heard him and you know the rest.

4.Internet issues are pretty common so it’s better to have just video conferencing and audio through a separate call. This helps in maintaining the discussion while the internet reconnects.

5.Remember the BBC dad whose kids gate-crashed his live interview on TV? It’s best to avoid such situations so inform your family members beforehand not to disturb you. A note on the door would help avoid it.

lifestyle