Shaheed Diwas 2020: Facts about Bhagat Singh and famous quotes by him

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:26 IST

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati. He is one of India’s freedom fighters who continues to inspire people even today. Known as a revolutionary leader, he was a dynamic personality who was sentenced to death and along with fellow revolutionaries Rajguru and Sukhdev. The three heroes sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom movement, and were hung on March 23, 1931.

The phrase ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ was popularised by Bhagat Singh.

Bhagat Singh loved reading books and some of his favourite authors were Lenin, Charles Dickens and Maxim Gorky. He was inspired by the Bolshevik Revolution and during his last few days in jail he wrote a letter to Jaidev, his childhood friend asking for a number of books which included The Soviets At Work, Materialism by Karl Liebknecht, Left-Wing Communism, Land Revolution in Russia and a few others.

During his college days, Bhagat Singh took part in a few plays and was also appreciated for his acting skills. Some of the plays which he took part in were Samrat Chandragupta and Rana Pratap.

Here are some of the most inspirational quotes by him:

“It is beyond the power of any man to make a revolution. Neither can it be brought about on any appointed date. It is brought about by special environments, social and economic. The function of an organised party is to utilise any such opportunity offered by these circumstances.”

“But man’s duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments.”

“Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.”

“Love always elevates the character of man. It never lowers him, provided love be love.”

“I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me.”

“Non-violence is backed by the theory of soul-force in which suffering is courted in the hope of ultimately winning over the opponent. But what happens when such an attempt fail to achieve the object? It is here that soul-force has to be combined with physical force so as not to remain at the mercy of tyrannical and ruthless enemy.

“The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas”

“Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in jail.”

