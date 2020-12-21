e-paper
Simple homemade eggnog recipe to get you into the Christmas spirit

Simple homemade eggnog recipe to get you into the Christmas spirit

If you have never had eggnog before, it is time to change that. Try this easy to make and quick recipe of homemade eggnog and get into the spirit of Christmas.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:05 IST
hindustantimes.com| edited by Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Simple eggnog recipe
Simple eggnog recipe(Instagram/floridadancingjuice)
         

Christmas is incomplete without eggnog accompanied with lots of desserts during chilly nights. We recently shared with you the recipe of a simple rum cake, which is a patent during the festive season. Today, we will tell you how to make eggnog and it will get you into the festive spirit. If you have never made it from scratch before, don’t worry, it is not that difficult.

And, you can make it the next time your family comes over for Christmas dinner. It is a holiday drink that has ingredients like cinnamon and nutmeg in it which when incorporated into a drink, is the perfect concoction for a winter night. This eggnog will feel like a much-needed hug, we can bet on that.

Now, without further ado, let’s start preparing the eggnog.

Ingredients:

100 ml heavy cream

1 egg

40 ml sugar syrup

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add the heavy cream, egg, sugar syrup, ground cinnamon along with nutmeg and shake it nicely. If you do not have a cocktail shaker, fret not. You can mix all the ingredients together in a pan. Once it is mixed nicely, add ice to it and shake again for 15 seconds.

Grate nutmeg on top of it and garnish it with marshmallows or candy cane.

If you do not have readymade sugar syrup, we will have to make that before mixing the ingredients. You will require half a cup of sugar and half a cup of water. Add both the ingredients in a pan and turn on the heat. Once the sugar is properly dissolved in water, you will get sugar syrup. Let it cool and then we can start with mixing the ingredients.

You can also add 60ml rum to the eggnog if you want to spike it.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/floridadancingjuice)

