Stop scraping the snowflakes, deal with them: How to deal with dandruff during winters

For those of us with dandruff, winter is probably the worst time. The skin gets drier and flaking attains an entirely new level. Everything you knew about hair care, goes for a toss in the winter. So here’s what experts Dr Sama Rais and Shahnaz Husain suggest.

What causes dandruff during winters

Most of us mistake flaking of the scalp for dandruff. “Flaking is not dandruff. Dandruff is mostly caused by seborrheic dermatitis (a skin condition that causes scaly patches and red skin on the scalp), or scalp psoriasis. In winter, exacerbation of flaking is usually due to dry skin conditions”, says Rais. During winter, the air is dry and devoid of moisture. This causes dryness of the skin as well as the scalp. The scalp, when dry, becomes flaky, which makes it easier for dandruff to thrive. What’s the way to deal with it? “Try to avoid excessive drying by minimising duration of your hot water baths. Also, ensure that water should not be very hot,” adds Rais. Also, check out five home remedies for dandruff by Shahnaz Husain.

5 home-made remedies to deal with it by Shahnaz Husain

1)Coconut Oil therapy: Once or twice a week, heat coconut oil and apply on the hair and scalp. Apply on ends too. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel.

2)Overnight oil method: Leave the oil on in your scalp overnight. For dandruff, next morning, apply lemon juice on the scalp and wash your hair after 15 minutes. Avoid using very hot water for washing the hair. After shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.

3)Fenugreek seeds: Soak fenugreek (methi) seeds overnight in water. Grind them into a paste. Add 2 teaspoons of olive oil and paste of hibiscus leaves and flowers. Apply the paste on the scalp and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse well with water.

4)Apple cider vinegar:For oily scalp and dandruff, mix ripe papaya pulp with gram flour, egg white, and four teaspoons apple cider vinegar into a paste. Apply on the hair and wash off after half an hour.

5)Avocado hair pack: The protein and oil content of avocado nourish hair, adding body and shine. For a hair pack, take one avocado and mash into a pulp. Add one tablespoon green tea, one tablespoon fenugreek (methi) seed powder. Mix into a paste, adding lukewarm water. Apply and wash it off after half an hour.

