e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / TedTheStoner: Decoding the social media influencer

TedTheStoner: Decoding the social media influencer

The social media page, which has more than 1.3 million followers, is a favourite among a number of celebrities

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Nishad Neelambaran
Nishad Neelambaran
HT Mumbai
Jitendra Sharma aka TedTheStoner is known for his memes, pet adoption posts and other posts about current issues
Jitendra Sharma aka TedTheStoner is known for his memes, pet adoption posts and other posts about current issues
         

It is probably impossible to not come across his page on Instagram. From celebrities to meme lovers on the gram, he has a strong 1.3 million follower base. The page, which is known as TedTheStoner, is popular among Instagrammers for its content which comprises memes, dog or cat adoption posts and other socially relevant posts about any current issue.  His posts have been reposted and shared by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt, to name a few.

The page is a handled and run by Mumbai-based Jitendra Sharma, who started it as a Facebook page back in 2010. Going down memory lane, Sharma says, “The intent initially was just for random banter and laughs. We shifted to Instagram in 2014, and I do agree that somewhere down the line, the motive and intent shifted from random laughs to social good. When the page gained a decent number of followers, I realised that a lot more can be done apart from the posting usual funny content. I could connect people to each other on my platform in life and death situations, blood donation requests, adoption requests, etc.” 

View this post on Instagram

Tag a friend who needs this uncle in their lives

A post shared by Ted The Stoner (@tedthestoner) on

Though his identity is not a secret, he used to appear with a teddy mask on events. Ask him if there is a story or significance behind this, and the 26-year-old says, “The concept of the mask was very random. I got the mask made for an event and the audience really loved the concept. So, I think the mask would be used for a lot more content in the fairly distant future.” 

View this post on Instagram

😭🤦🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Ted The Stoner (@tedthestoner) on

Sharma, through his page, has helped dogs and cats to be adopted across the country. Speaking about how he thought of starting this, he says, “The adoptions on our page started with a request to put up a story for a lost pet. The pet was reunited with its family a few hours after we posted it. If a lost pet could find it’s home again, through my page, I thought it is possible to find loving homes for adopted pets, too. As of now, we have helped more than 8,500 dogs and 1,500 cats find a new home.”  

View this post on Instagram

Flying to your 1am post

A post shared by Ted The Stoner (@tedthestoner) on

Though he has helped a lot of pets to find a new home, Sharma specially remembers one particular adoption that happened. “We had a one-legged dog on our page that wasn’t getting adopted. I had to put up a story for him thrice. Later, when he was finally adopted by a family, they sent me a picture of the dog and their specially-abled son, who had lost his legs in a train accident a few years ago. It was the son who chose the dog. I guess they are both having the best of days now,” he concludes.

top news
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In