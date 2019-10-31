e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

The race to eat Bangkok’s ‘biggest burger’: A 10,000-calorie challenge

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bangkok
The race to eat Bangkok’s ‘biggest burger’: A 10,000-calorie challenge. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
The race to eat Bangkok’s ‘biggest burger’: A 10,000-calorie challenge. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) (Unsplash)
         

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise.

Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

Owner Komdech Kongsuwan, who says it is the country’s biggest burger, dreamed up the contest after three customers managed the feat. New challengers are coming through the door every day.

Among them was Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who failed to finish the burderin time. “I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon,” he said.

The beef version of the “6kg Burger” costs 2,500 baht ($82.75) and the pork one 3,500 baht ($115.86).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:18 IST

tags
top news
Aaditya Thackeray to sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray to sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Gas canister being used to cook breakfast in Pak train explodes, kills 65
Gas canister being used to cook breakfast in Pak train explodes, kills 65
Amendments to RTI Act ‘final assault’ to decimate legislation: Sonia Gandhi
Amendments to RTI Act ‘final assault’ to decimate legislation: Sonia Gandhi
Traffic policeman sends porn to women on cellphone, suspended
Traffic policeman sends porn to women on cellphone, suspended
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
GC Murmu sworn in as first L-G of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
GC Murmu sworn in as first L-G of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle