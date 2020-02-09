Valentine’s Day 2020: Here’s what you should cook to sizzle your romance

more-lifestyle

Have you heard of aphrodisiacs, the foods that have a reputation of being sexual enhancers? Well Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and we all know that the right kind of edible could go a long way in sealing those romantic feelings for life, apart from spicing up your V-Day date. And if not even an aphrodisiac, there are dishes you could whip up to make the day special for your beloved. Take out your aprons, put on your chef hats and bring out those cooking utensils to whip up a feast. Here are a few recipes to help you along.

For starters

Watermelon Mojito Mocktail: Starting off your dinner date with a watermelon-based dish could be the perfect way to set the mood. Mint and lime perfectly blend with delicious chunks of watermelon to make this refreshing drink

Ingredients

• 3 cups chopped watermelon

• Juice from 2 limes

• Sugar

• Fresh mint leaves (2-3 stalks)

• Crushed ice

• Ginger ale

• Unsweetened soda

Method

Blend watermelon, lime juice and around 2 tablespoons of sugar. Take two glasses, in the bottom of each roughly crush mint leaves and a quarter spoon sugar. Add the watermelon puree, half filling the glass before adding crushed ice, ginger ale and unsweetened soda. Stir and serve.

Dauphinoise potatoes: Want to be romantic? Go French. And what can be an easier starter than some Dauphinoise potatoes. The creamy gratin could be one of the most popular side dish on Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients

• 750 ml double cream

• 1 garlic clove halved

• 500 ml milk

• 8 large potatoes all of the same size

• 100 gm grated cheese

• 4 bay leaves

• Bunch of thyme

• 50g butter

Method

Bash the bay and thyme and put them in a pan along with cream and one half of the garlic clove. Season according to your taste and bring it to boil. Simmer for 2 minutes and set aside to cool. Now heat the oven to around 180 degrees. Sprinkle the remaining half of the garlic with salt and rub the insides of a large rectangular oven-proof dish. Lightly butter the dish and melt the remaining butter in a saucepan.

Thinly slice the potatoes and stack them in piles. Tightly stack the dish and strain the warm cream over the potatoes. Bake for an hour until the potatoes are cooked through and crisp on the top. Brush the top with melted butter halfway through. Cool for 10 minutes before serving straight from the dish.

Main Course

Spaghetti carbonara: Rich, creamy and easy to make, the spaghetti carbonara could be the perfect dish. A mix of cheese, eggs and pancetta, the dish is easy to cook and absolutely romantic to share.

Ingredients

• 100g pancetta/ chicken

• 50g grated pecorino cheese

• 50g parmesan

• 450g spaghetti

• 2 garlic cloves peeled

• 50g unsalted butter

• Salt

• Pepper

Method

Put a large saucepan with water on boil. Chop the pancetta/ chicken and keep aside. Grate the pecorino cheese and parmesan and mix them together. Beat three large eggs in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Now boil the spaghetti with a bit of water and cook it till al dente. Fry the pancetta/ chicken with the garlic. Put 50g unsalted butter into a large frying pan and add the protein and garlic.

When the pasta is ready, lift it from the water with a pasta fork or tongs and put it in the frying pan with the pancetta. Mix the cheese and eggs and pour it on the spaghetti after taking it off the heat. Make sure it coats the spaghetti perfectly. Add a few spoons of pasta water to make the spaghetti saucy. Season with salt.

Valentine’s Day Special Chili: Replete with beets, cherry tomatoes and chillies (an aphrodisiac for the unversed), the dish is perfect as a vegetarian option on Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients

• 2 teaspoon ground cumin and a teaspoon of oregano powder

• 1/2 tspchilli powder

• 2 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 4 large beets

• 2 large red bell pepper

• Pepper

• 5 clove garlic

• 2 diced tomatoes

• Half cup cooked black beans

• Half cup cooked red kidney beans

• 2 cups water

• Bread

Method

In a thick bottomed pan, add cumin, oregano and chilli powder. Cook on medium flame for two minutes until they start releasing aroma. Transfer it on a bowl and keep aside.

In the same bowl, add a bit of vegetable oil and add beets, onion, pepper and quarter spoon black pepper when the oil becomes medium hot. Cook till 15 minutes until the vegetables becomes tender.

Add garlic and the spice mix and cook for two minutes, stirring them constantly. Add tomatoes, beans and water and boil to medium-high. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring and mashing the beans occasionally. Serve with bread.

Dessert

No Bake Cheesecake: Creamy, delicious and the perfect ending to a delectable meal, the classic No Bake Cheesecake can be made with only a few ingredients.

Ingredients

• 2 packet crackers

• 10 tablespoon butter

• 2 tablespoon sugar

• Cream cheese 3 cups

• 2 cups condensed milk

• ¼ cup lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Method

Crush the crackers with the rolling pin and pour them in a boul. Add sugar, butter and stir well till combined. Press the crumb mixture on a flat plate. Chill the crust in freezer. In the meantime, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add condensed milk. Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla. Pour the filling on the crust and smoothen the top with a wooden spatula. Refrigerate for around 3 hours before serving.

