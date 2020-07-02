e-paper
Where flights of fantasy meet culinary realities

Where flights of fantasy meet culinary realities

There is no such thing as a boring green meal. This restaurant breaks many myths about vegetarian fare with its imaginative creations

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:30 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Black Rice with Green Thai Curry
Plant-based meal is one of the biggest food trend of this year. In the pandemic stricken world, we see an increasing number of people taking to vegetarianism for reasons such as inner peace, health concerns and their love for the environment. And when it comes to flavours, we have realised that there is no such thing as boring vegetarian food. With imaginative creations to choose from, even the most hardcore meat lovers are taking delight in green platters.

Mushroom Overload — Mushroom Steak, Mushroom Sauce, Spinach Bhutani and Mushroom Pickle
If you are looking to order a delightful vegetarian meal, Kiara Soul Kitchen brings you eclectic options. The restaurant breaks many myths about vegetarian fare with its meat-free menu. The food philosophy of the brother duo, Manav and Madhav Windlass, is simple — there’s something on the menu to delight everyone. “For the younger lot, we have experimental creations that keep you guessing. For the purists, we have the classics,” says Manav.

Grilled Vegetable Salad with Koney Vinaigrette and Roasted Walnuts
Also, the absence of artificial taste enhancers, light preparations with oil and spices used sparingly, dressings made in-house, and the freshness of Kiara’s farm-plucked vegetables add to the flavours.

Keeping pandemic SOPs in mind, they have only 50% staff coming in, which means a slightly trimmed down menu. But there are plenty of mood lifting options such as Mushroom Overload with Spinach Bhutani and Mushroom Pickle, Spinach Dumplings in Massaman Curry and Barnyard Millet Rice Cakes. Those with a flair for cooking can also order do-it-yourself meals and fresh vegetables sanitised and packed for immediate usage.

Place your order on shop.kiarakitchen.com or call +918587904000.
Address: M 30, first floor, Greater Kailash-II, M Block market

