Winter wisdom: Here’s what to eat and not eat this winter

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:01 IST

It is often noticed that one’s love for food increases manifold during winters. Gorging on pakoras with a steaming cup of tea is considered by many as the perfect way to spend a winter evening. Similarly, there are some long-held beliefs about healthy eating habits in this season. We spoke to nutritionists Kavita Devgan and Tripti Tandon about some common myths surrounding eating during winters. Here’s a low-down on these myths, and the truth about them.

Myth: Frequent eating keeps you warm

We have heard our parents and grandparents telling us to keep eating to stay warm and avoid getting sick. However, eating frequently, according to experts, does nothing to the body besides increasing weight. Instead, having a balanced diet is the right approach to avoid getting sick in winters

Myth: consumption of Spicy food keeps your body warm

While eating spicy food will surely make you sweat, if you think that food high on chilis will keep you warm, you are certainly wrong. According to health experts, spicy food will have no significant effect on your body temperature. You might feel warm for a moment, but not for long.

Myth: Avoid citrus fruits if you have cough or cold

Consuming citrus fruits, such as oranges and lemons, is a must in winters as they are high on vitamin C. There’s a reason why oranges are available only in winters, and if anyone tells you that you should not have them, especially if you have cough and sore throat, feel free to correct them. Fruits high on vitamin C will help your body absorb nutrients better, which will boost your immunity and eventually help your body get rid of the cold and cough.

Myth: Avoid dairy products

It’s a common belief that consuming dairy products increases the production of phlegm. However, experts have found no relation between consumption of milk and production of phlegm. Experts say that consuming dairy products is good because they help in absorption of nutrients. Drinking a glass of warm milk with a bit of saffron at night is one of the best things to keep diseases like flu and common cold away.

Myth: Vitamin supplements are essential in winters

Taking vitamin supplements is good but the belief that it is more important in winter than other seasons holds no truth. Experts say that a balanced diet is enough for a person to meet their vitamin needs, and taking supplements needlessly, will have no effect on your body.

