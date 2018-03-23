Workplace wellness: Five ways to make your office better for your health

You spend about half of your waking hours at your job and many occupations trigger sedentary behaviour and unhealthy habits. But there are things you can do to make your workplace better for your health and well-being.

Managed and serviced co-working spaces go an extra step to promote a healthy lifestyle. Studies have shown that employees who work in a healthy environment usually enjoy good well-being, increased productivity and a positive outlook towards the company.

Creating a perfect office set-up and turning it into an ideal workplace environment usually involves astronomical costs. From paying office rent to office furnishings, insurances, equipment and money invested in health and hygiene, the cost is mostly high.

Puneet Chandra, Founder and CEO of Skootr, a managed office solution provider, lists the five musts for creating the ideal office space.

Co-working and managed office space providers are opting for pantry service wherein snacking becomes a healthy break-time. (Shutterstock)

1. Pantry services

Clean, healthy and hygienic food leads to happy and efficient employees. Hence, pantry services form an important ingredient of a healthy work environment. Industry experts say 70-90% of healthcare spending can be saved by excluding unhealthy lifestyle choices, one of the major reasons for chronic lifestyle diseases. Co-working and managed office space providers are opting for pantry service wherein snacking becomes a healthy break-time instead of employees depending on junk food from roadside shops and streetfood vendors.



2. Seeding plants

Numerous scientific studies have established the advantages -- both physical and psychological -- of having plants inside the office. Moreover, with pollution levels rising above the danger zone, seeding indoor plants in an office will contribute towards fresher air and a cleaner environment. It is also highly cost-effective compared to indoor air purifiers: A significant aspect for any cost-conscious business owner.

3. Maintaining hygiene

None of the healthy measures taken into consideration will be effective if the workstation itself is host to illnesses and lacks basic sanitation. There are numerous people who get satisfaction from a clean environment. An absolutely clean and a hygienic toilet with the smell of fresh lemon is on everyone’s wish list. A hygienic washroom boosts the morale of office employees and helps in increasing their productivity.

According to psychoanalysts, mental and physical health is majorly dependent on the physical work environment. (Shutterstock)

4. Bright interiors, comfortable furniture

A specially-designed office ensures innovation among employees. According to psychoanalysts, mental and physical health is majorly dependent on the physical work environment. Hence, managed and co-working spaces these days prefer bright coloured furniture along with peppy interiors. Such colours make employees more productive and help them stay active throughout the day. Comfortable ergonomic furniture has also proven to alleviate stress in employees, hence promoting a positive work environment. Interactive work desks are also a new concept offered by co-working office providers, which not only encourages interaction but can also change height and position according to the comfort postures of employees.

5. Gyms for strong work life

Various studies have claimed a solid connection between the amount of time people spend in sitting and thereafter the increased chances of diabetes, obesity, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Hence, co-working and managed office spaces are providing office gyms for employees to maintain energy, enthusiasm and positivity -- while helping an individual become healthier and fitter.

