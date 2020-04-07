e-paper
World Health Day 2020: Milind Soman asks fans to meditate everyday during lockdown

World Health Day 2020: Milind Soman asks fans to meditate everyday during lockdown

Ex-supermodel and fitness buff Milind Soman took to his Instagram to talk about some of these issues which are on top of all our minds. In his post, he specifically spoke about meditation, saying that it can help us cope with our mental health.

Apr 07, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
World Health Day 2020: Milind Soman advised his fans to meditate during the lockdown.
World Health Day 2020: Milind Soman advised his fans to meditate during the lockdown.
         

There is a lot of uncertainty all over the world with regards to the coronavirus outbreak and its aftermath. People’s health, the future of the economy and how long would it take to control this disease- these are questions all of us are wondering about continuously, especially since we are all cooped up within the confines of our homes.

Ex-supermodel and fitness buff Milind Soman took to his Instagram to talk about some of these issues which are on top of all our minds. In his post, he specifically spoke about meditation, saying that it can help us cope with our mental health.

“So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months? What about the virus. What about the economy. Let’s not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered. Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation,” wrote Milind in the post.

 

So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let's not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered. . . . Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation. . . . How to Start Meditating? Set a timer. Start with 5 mins. Put on Music that you find calming. Sit or lie down comfortably in a quiet place Breathe normally through your nose, with your mouth closed. Focus on your breath, as you inhale and exhale. If you notice your mind being distracted by thoughts, gently bring it back to the breath. . . . #MentalHealth #PhysicalHealth #EmotionalHealth #betterhabits4betterlife #FitnessAddicts #love

“How to Start Meditating? Set a timer. Start with 5 mins. Put on Music that you find calming. Sit or lie down comfortably in a quiet place. Breathe normally through your nose, with your mouth closed. Focus on your breath, as you inhale and exhale. If you notice your mind being distracted by thoughts, gently bring it back to the breath. #MentalHealth #PhysicalHealth #EmotionalHealth #betterhabits4betterlife #FitnessAddicts #love,” he added.

 

Previous studies have also shown that meditation and the art of mindfulness can help reduce stress, calm our mind and help us deal with the issues in our lives.

