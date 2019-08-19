World Photography Day 2019: Significance and history of the day

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:29 IST

World Photography Day is celebrated so that people around the world can communicate their feelings and express themselves through the art of photography. The whole idea behind the day is to hold discussions about photography and encourage those who want to pursue photography as a hobby or career. At the same time, on this day the pioneers who inspired others to take up this skill are remembered for their contribution.

Significance and history of World Photography Day

The origin of the day lies in the invention of the Daguerrotype, a photographic process which was developed by Frenchmen Lois Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1837. According to reports, on January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences made an announcement regarding the Daguerreotype. After 10 days, the French government got the patents and said that this invention was a gift to the world, without any copyright.

World’s first selfie

In 1839, it was American photo enthusiast Robert Cornelius who clicked the world’s first selfie. Of course, at that time he didn’t know that it would be referred to as a selfie in the future. He had set up his camera, and clicked the image by removing the lens cap, after which he ran into the frame. On the back Robert had written, “The first light picture ever taken 1839”.

Photography Day in today’s world

There’s a photographer hidden in each one of us. If you don’t believe us, just take a quick look at your Instagram page - there are beautiful landscapes, kitschy shots with dramatic backgrounds, shots of yummy food and those #followmeto shots.

And for the ones who want to explore and go to some of the best spots for photography, just look around areas in your city, the various historical spots and go out and explore. Click photos, share them on your social media, take photography courses and keep improving!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:23 IST