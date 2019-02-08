It really is Super Cool: Rashid Irani reviews The Lego Movie 2

THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART Direction : Mike Mitchell

Voices : Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks

Rating : 3.5 / 5

This sequel to the hugely popular 2014 original, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is also the fourth instalment in a franchise that includes The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie.

This time around, the plastic brick figurines face invaders from outer space, who are intent on reducing their beloved homeland to rubble. Led by the happy-go-lucky master builder (Chris Pratt, reprising his voice role) and his special best friend (Elizabeth Banks, ditto), the citizens of Bricksburg embark on an intergalactic adventure to restore harmony to the Lego-verse.

Among the other fun characters in the mix is Batman (Will Arnett); Rex, a macho counterpart to the hero (also dubbed by Chris Pratt); and a live-action cameo featuring Maya Rudolph as the Mom.

A shape-shifting empress (Tiffany Haddish) and her cohort, General (Stephanie Beatriz), command the baddie aliens brigade.

The snappy script by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller adds immensely to the fun. Incoming director Mike Mitchell (Shrek Forever After) conjures up Technicolor tableaux replete with filmic references and barbed pop-culture putdowns.

There are plenty of song-and-dance interludes, with the aptly titled ‘Super cool’ being the standout tune. Essentially an inspiring animated musical, The Lego Movie 2 … is recommended for the young at heart.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 22:32 IST