mumbai

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 01:02 IST

The civic body announ-ced a 10% water cut across Mumbai from December 3 to December 9 owing to maintenance work at the Pise Pumping Station. “Repairs of the pneumatic gates of Pise Pumping Station will be undertaken as part of maintenance work. It was found that there was an air leakage in the gates that needs to be fixed,” said a senior civic official from the hydraulic department.

“Water supply to the city will be affected during this time,” said the official.

On an average, households in Mumbai get water for around three to four hours every day. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand of 4,200 million litres. The civic body needs a stock of 14.47 million litres of water at the end of every monsoon season for it to last till the next monsoon.

In November last year, BMC had announced a 10 per cent water cut and 15 per cent cut in water supply timings owing to water shortage after a poor monsoon. However, this year, officials said the useful water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai is sufficient to last till the next monsoon. According to BMC’s data, the water stock in the seven catchment areas stands at 84.76 per cent, or 12.26 million litres, as on Friday. Last year, the water stock around the same time was 70.39 per cent.