13 drones, 4,000 personnel to keep Eid festivities safe

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:52 IST

The Mumbai Police has deployed 13 drones and an additional manpower of 4,000 personnel as part of its bandobast for Eid to ensure lockdown rules are not violated.

“For Eid we have deployed around 4,000 extra people apart from the existing police station staff. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), State Reserve Police Force(SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), etc are also being deployed. We have given drones to all zones for aerial monitoring to ensure there is no gathering,” said Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

Last week, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and Ashok had appealed to people to celebrate Eid at home. They had also said that no permission was given for any religious activity to anyone and that action would be taken against any person found violating the rules.

Covid-19 cases in city police cross 1K mark

The number Covid-19 cases in Mumbai Police crossed the 1,000 mark with 1,004 personnel testing positive for the disease till Sunday night. Another 3,900-odd personnel from the Mumbai Police who were in close contact with the infected cops have been quarantined for 14 days.

1.30 lakh vehicles fined ₹26.16 lakh since lockdown

Since March 21, the Mumbai Police along with traffic police have fined 1,30,490 vehicles and seized 16,091 vehicles for violating lockdown norms. A total of ₹26,16,495 was collected as fines. Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops), confirmed the development.

“We are taking strict action against vehicles that are violating lockdown rules. No person is allowed to use vehicles unless it’s for transporting essential goods. If citizens want to buy essential goods they should walk to the stores; using vehicles for this purpose is not allowed. No autorickshaws or taxis are allowed to ply as well. Vehicles will be allowed to ply only for emergency. We will impound all vehicles found violating lockdown rules,” said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner, traffic,.

Of the 1.30 lakh vehicles fined, a majority of 1.10 lakh were noted by the traffic police. Of the vehicles that were seized, a majority of 18,274 cases are in the central region (Tardeo-Byculla-Ghatkopar-Wadala TT) which is the worst-affected area due to Covid-19 outbreak.

14,137 booked, 8.5K arrested for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police have registered a total of 6,979 FIRs against 14,137 people for lockdown violations and arrested 8,545 of them since March 20 till Saturday night. Of the 6,979 FIRs, a majority of 4,285 are for gathering in public place, followed by 2, 196 for not wearing masks, 1,167 for unnecessary use of vehicles, 389 against shops, hotels and pan shops for operating despite being non-essential services, and the remaining FIRs are against violating home quarantine orders and other lockdown violations.

3 people try to buy liquor online, duped

Three Mumbai residents took to the Mumbai Police’s twitter handle to report how they were duped by cyber fraudsters while ordering liquor online. All three persons searched for number of wine shops on internet and made an advanced payment but did not receive liquor. The fraudsters had put up their own numbers on internet as that of wine shops to dupe people.

1.13L FIRs across state for lockdown violations

A total of 1,13,893 FIRs were registered across Maharashtra for lockdown violations. Most of the cases were for gathering in public. A total of 22,794 people have been arrested. Around 248 FIRs were registered for assault/obstructing police from discharging duty, wherein 830 people have been arrested.

As many as 69,567 vehicles have been seized for unnecessarily use in violation of lockdown rules and a total of ₹5.28 crore have been collected as fines.

About 95,911 people from the state called the police helpline 100 asking for Covid-19 related updates.

1,758 Covid-19 cases in state police

A total of 1,758 police personnel from the state police tested positive for Covid-19. Of the infected, 1,575 are constables and 183 are officers. While 673 of the patients have recovered, 1,067 are undergoing treatment. There have also been 18 deaths in the state police force, of which 11 are from the Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu)