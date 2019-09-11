17 rescued as part of building collapses near Crawford Market

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:00 IST

Seventeen people were rescued after a portion of a three-storey cessed building of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) collapsed near Crawford Market on Tuesday. While the fire brigade managed to evacuate most residents, four people were stuck under the debris for a few hours before being pulled out.

At the time of going to press, the fire brigade personnel were making sure there were no more people under the debris.

According to the disaster management cell, the incident took place at Yusuf building around 9.13pm. Police along with civic officials and the fire brigade rushed to the spot.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official said, “The north side portion of Yusuf building has collapsed. Four people were trapped [under the debris]. As a precautionary measure, the adjoining Dwarkadas building and the remaining residents of Yusuf building have been evacuated.”

Satish Lokhande, chief officer, repair board of MHADA, said, “The building was issued a notice and residents were asked to vacate for carrying out repair works this year.”

Cessed buildings are structures whose occupants pay a repair cess tax to the housing board. A Mhada spokesperson, in a statement, said, “A portion of the staircase and toilet on the backside of Yusuf building at Lohar Chawl collapsed... The work of removing the debris is on. The repair board had issued eviction notices to the residents of the building and the neighbouring ones on September 3. Mhada officials were in touch with residents. Some members were cooperative and responded, while others did not. Mhada officials were providing assistance to residents who opted to shift. There were a few people on the third floor and they were evacuated safely. The building is now entirely vacant.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 01:00 IST