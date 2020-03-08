18 law students suspended, two debarred for smoking cannabis at Mumbai college

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:32 IST

Eighteen first-year students of a reputable law college in Vile Parle were temporarily suspended and two others debarred after they were caught for possession and consumption of cannabis, a banned psychoactive drug.

The management of the NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) Kirit P. Mehta School of Law said an inquiry committee had been formed to investigate the incident. “The committee is currently looking at all leads. We will reserve comment till the committee report is submitted to the administration,” said a college spokesperson.

Hindustan Times tried to contact one of the suspended students, but she did not respond to text messages and later switched off her phone.

“The incident came to light after one of the girls, who was involved, posted a photo of the students with cannabis on social media and tagged others. A video, too, was being circulated, in which the students were seen consuming cannabis and one of them had passed out. This girl’s parents approached the institute,” said a student, who is in the same batch as those who have been suspended.

Another student from the batch said that many of the suspended students tried to explain to the college that they were not having drugs, but have been dragged into the controversy because they were tagged to the photo on social media.

“The college has asked the suspended students to stay out of the campus [in Vile Parle] till the internal inquiry is completed,” said the student, adding that many of them are worried that they may not be allowed to appear for the second-semester exams that are scheduled to be held in less than two months.

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone-9, told Hindustan Times that so far no complaint has been filed with them.