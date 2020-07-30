e-paper
2 arrested with 120 stolen mobile phones

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:31 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Aarey police arrested two persons and recovered 120 mobile phones and tablets worth ₹6.5 lakh from them on Thursday. The arrested accused Akshay Bhoy, 23, Aakash Salve alias Akku, 20 had broken into a shop owned by Brijbhan Sahani and had stolen over 100 mobile phones on July 25.

An officer from Aarey police station said, “Following Sahani’s complaint we registered a FIR under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code and started investigation.”

Police collected the CCTV camera footage from nearby shops and while investigating they saw two people suspiciously moving in the area. The details of the accused were given to patrolling staffs, who nabbed the accused.

