2002 road accident: Bailable arrest warrant against Salman Khan cancelled

In a relief to actor Salman Khan, a sessions court on Saturday cancelled a bailable arrest warrant issued against him in a 2002 road accident. The warrant was scrapped after the actor appeared before the court.

The court had issued the warrant after he failed to complete the procedure of submitting a replacement surety. In February, Salman had approached the Supreme Court for discharge of a surety given by his publicity manager Reshma Shetty and wanted to replace him with his bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly, known as Shera. The apex court, which is hearing an appeal filed against Salman’s acquittal in the 2002 case by the state government, had allowed his plea on February 23. He was asked to comply with the process.

Following the apex court order, the sessions court had issued two notices to Salman, asking him to comply with the process. However, as the actor did not respond to any of the notices, the court issued a bailable warrant against him.

On Saturday, Jolly appeared before the court and stood as a surety for the Salman. After verifying details of documents, the court accepted the replacement.

The warrant was kept in abeyance last week after Khan’s lawyer Niranjan Mundargi informed the court that the process of obtaining solvency certificate required to give surety was in progress.