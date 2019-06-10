2013 accident: Driver acquitted of killing man, gets jail for fleeing spot

A city metropolitan court recently acquitted a man who had been arrested for running over and killing a pedestrian at Haji Ali Junction in 2013. However, the court sentenced him to one month in jail and imposed a fine of ₹500, after finding him guilty of fleeing the spot and not providing medical aid to the victim.

The court noted that while it wasn’t proved the accused, Kumar Muttuswamy Iyer, was driving rashly, the pedestrian was crossing the road negligently.

Over the last six years, 12 witnesses have testified in the case.

The incident took place in April 2013, when Iyer was driving one Sanjeev Dawar and his wife to the airport. The car was owned by Dawar’s wife’s brother-in-law.

Vishal Chavda, who ran a lemonade store at the junction, was crossing the road by jumping over the cement block divider when the car hit him. The car then fled the spot.

Iyer was chased for a kilometre by bystanders, before being caught and handed over to the police. According to one of the witnesses, Iyer told them that he sped the car on the insistence of Dawar and his wife, who were getting late for their flight.

Chavda, who was taken to KEM Hospital by his friend, was declared dead on admission.

The court noted that the traffic signal was green at the time of the incident. The court also noted that there was no zebra crossing but there was a pedestrian subway at the junction.

“It is clear the accused was driving the car at the time of the incident and ran over the victim. However, it is doubtful whether he was driving at a high speed,” observed magistrate PM Gupta

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 04:19 IST