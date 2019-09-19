21-yr-old assaults, molests teen, arrested by Kurla GRP

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:23 IST

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl at Vidyavihar station.

According to the GRP officers, the teen, a resident of Thane who studies in a college at Vidyavihar, was going to attend lectures on Tuesday when the incident took place. Officers said the complainant was standing on platform 1 at 11.55am when the accused, Ahmed Nasir, was waiting for her. The two reportedly knew one another and according to the girl, Nasir has been stalking her for the past few days.

The teen ignored the accused and walked ahead but Nasir pulled her bag pack to stop her.

“The girl told him that she did not want to talk to him and that he should leave her alone,” said M Inamdar, senior police inspector of Kurla GRP. The girl then walked out of the station and flagged down an auto. Inamdar said that as the auto stopped, Nasir pushed the girl inside the vehicle and sat beside her.

The two then engaged in a verbal argument which turned violent. “Nasir hit the girl and banged his head with the auto meter, threatening the girl that he would not let anybody else have her and that he would either commit suicide or kill her,” said Inamdar.

The GRP officer added that the girl approached the Kurla GRP after Nasir got out of the rickshaw. The police registered a case of molestation and threatening against Nasir and launched a manhunt for him. “We went to Nasir’s Powai residence but could not find him. However, with the help of informants we apprehended him on Wednesday and arrested him,” Inamdar said.

Nasir was sent for a medical examination as he had bruises on his forehead from banging it against the rickshaw meter.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:23 IST