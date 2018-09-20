24­ hour water cut in Mumbai’s western suburbs from 10am on Sept 25

A major part of the western suburbs will face a total water cut from the morning of September 25, till 10am the next day. There will be a 100% water cut in several areas of Juhu, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Santacruz, Bandra, Khar, Goregaon, Vile Parle, Ram Mandir Road and Bimbisar, while areas in the the H-east ward — Santacruz (East), Prabhat Colony, Asha Nagar, Jaku Club, Seva Nagar and Hanuman Tekdi — will get water but at low pressure.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said water was being cut off as the hydraulic department works on connecting a water pipeline running from Powai to Veravali to the main supply centre at Bhandup-Maroshi.

The department recently finished the construction a the 2,200mm diameter tunnel between Powai to Veravali.

