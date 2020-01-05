25-yr-old held for molesting, abusing woman in Malwani

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:33 IST

Malwani police recently arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stalking, molesting and assaulting a 25-year-old woman at Malwani in Malad (West). The woman had to be taken to hospital for treatment for an eye injury.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Fahim Shaikh, a Malwani resident. The complainant works as a store manager at a mall.

On January 1, around 10pm, the complainant was returning home with her sister after celebrating her birthday, when Shaikh started following her.

“Fahim passed comments like, ‘kya maal lag rahi hai aaj…mere saath sone chal’. When I kept walking, he pulled my hair and pulled me towards him... he slapped me and called me a prostitute,” the complainant said in her statement.

“When my sister intervened, he abused and pushed us. When a crowd gathered Fahim ran away,” she said.

The next day, the woman filed a complaint and a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty), 323 (causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We then started inquiring in the area and arrested Fahim on Thursday,” said a police officer .