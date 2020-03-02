25-yr-old held for the third time for stalking former colleague

Mar 02, 2020

Amboli police arrested a 25-year-old ex-employee of a multinational investment bank for the third time on Saturday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing his former colleague.

The complainant has already filed two FIRs and a non-cognizable complaint against him.

The 21-year-old complainant and the accused used to work in the same department at the bank.

In August 2019, the accused started stalking and sexually harassing her and was arrested after the woman filed a complaint.

After getting bail, on February 17, the accused threatened her to take back the case and she complained against him under section 506 ( punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. When the accused started harassing the woman over text, she again filed a complaint against him on February 20 and he was arrested. The 25-year-old was later granted bail.

On Saturday, around 8 pm, the accused went outside the woman’s residence in Andheri (West) and sent her messages seeking a meeting. When she came out of her house he tried to hug her. The complainant pushed him away and called the police.

A police van came to the spot and took him to the Amboli police station. A third FIR was registered against him under section 354 D (stalking) and 354 (criminal force or assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

When asked if he can be externed from the city limits, Someshwar Kamthe, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, said, “We will examine that.” The accused was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till February 3.