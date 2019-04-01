28-year-old accused flees from police custody after hearing in court

A 28-year-old man, accused in a cheating case, escaped from police custody, after he was produced at the holiday court in Bhoiwada on Sunday.

The accused, Niranjansingh Pravinsingh Rajput, had cheated a grocery shop owner of Rs 9,000 in Bhandup.

After the grocery shop owner approached the police, the police arrested Rajput at the Bhandup railway station on Sunday morning, following which he was produced in the Bhoiwada holiday court the same afternoon. The court remanded him in police custody till April 4.

“When a constable was escorting Rajput till the police vehicle parked outside the court, the accused pushed the constable, released his hand and fled from the spot,” said senior inspector Ramesh Khade of Bhandup police station.

The police have circulated Rajput’s photograph in every police station and have formed police teams to trace him.

A police officer said, “A case has been registered against Rajput in Bhoiwada police station under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 04:37 IST