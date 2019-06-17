3,000 radiologists from Maharashtra to join protest today

Along with non-essential medical services, radiological diagnostic services will also be on hold for 24 hours starting from 6am on Monday. Maharashtra branch of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA)—a body of over 3,000 radiologists in the state – have extended their support to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) nationwide strike against the attack on medical interns and junior doctors in West Bengal.

As part of the protest, all diagnostic services such as MRI, X-Ray and CT Scan will be put on hold. The IRIA is the country’s largest body of radiologists, with more than 20,000 members across India. “If doctors are being attacked despite working 17-18 hours a day in government hospitals, it is gross negligence on the government’s part to fail in ensuring their safety. Moreover, rather than seeking a resolution, government is making a political issue out of the attacks,” said Dr Samir Gandhi, secretary, IRIA.

Over 3,00,000 doctors of IMA have also called for a similar nationwide strike on Monday. Dr Hozi Kapadia, president, IMA Maharashtra, said all medical professionals who are specialised in non-essential branches of medicine will be off-duty during the strike.

“In-patient wards and emergency departments in all hospitals will function so that the patients are not inconvenienced. But OPD and routine medical work will remain on hold. We are also making peaceful representation of all our demands to the district collectors,” said Dr Kapadia.

IMA has been demanding a national law against violence in hospitals and a zero-tolerance policy against violence on doctors and healthcare establishments. Under the national law, doctors are demanding a minimum of seven years imprisonment for culprits of hospital violence.

“The hospitals should be declared as safe zones and provision of appropriate security should be the responsibility of the state. The doctors can’t work effectively under the possibility of being physically or verbally abused by patients’ relatives or patients,” Dr Kapadia added.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 00:29 IST