33-yr-old Dombivli woman first in city to undergo joint organ transplant

A 33-year-old woman from Dombivli is the first in city to undergo joint kidney and pancreas transplant, said officials from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC).

On May 21, family members of a 16-year old who was declared brain dead at MGM Hospital, Vashi, donated his pancreas and kidneys, and the doctors were informed about it.

The woman had Type 1 diabetes, a condition in which pancreas do not produce insulin.

“She had been taking insulin shots for many years and her diabetes had also led to kidney failure. She had registered for a joint kidney and pancreas transplant with ZTCC seven months ago” said Dr Vidya Kadam, nephrologist at Jupiter Hospital, who operated on her.

She said transplanting two organs in the same operation is challenging. “There is also a high chance of the body rejecting it, as two organs are involved.”

First Published: May 25, 2019 04:50 IST