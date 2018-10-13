35-year-old trader shot dead near crowded Mumbai market, gunman flees

An unidentified man followed a 35-year-old trader and shot him dead from point-blank range, near the crowded Dadar flower market at 7am on Friday.

The police said the victim, Manoj Maurya, ran a weighing machine repair shop and left his home in Dadar (West) for the market at 6.30am.

CCTV footage showed the shooter following Maurya, closing in on him and shooting him in the back just below the neck, near the Mhatre Pen Indo Co-op Society Ltd building — a relatively isolated spot near the market, police officials said.

The footage showed the shooter running off.

A man walking on an adjoining road told the police he heard something like a tyre burst, and when he reached, saw Maurya lying in a pool of blood.

A beat marshal was also nearby, and informed the Dadar police station.

“The area is crowded in the morning, as vendors are setting up their stalls, but surprisingly nobody spotted the shooter fleeing,” said a police officer from the Dadar police station. Maurya was taken to KEM hospital, but declared dead. He had a backpack on him, and was carrying a weighing machine.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 00:13 IST