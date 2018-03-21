37 SSC, HSC students show up late, barred from giving exams

Thirty-seven students were disallowed from giving their board exams after they reported late at the exam centres. Another 54 were let off with a warning. It is for the first time the HSC and the SSC students were either disallowed to write exams or given warnings for reaching late at their exam centres.

As per data shared by the Mumbai division, 28 HSC students and nine SSC students were disallowed from appearing for their exams. While the HSC exams ended on Tuesday, the last SSC test will be held on March 24.

Repeated cases of paper leaks in the past two years forced the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to disallow later comers from writing their exams.

“Those who entered the exam hall 15-20 minutes later allowed to appear for the test. But those who showed up 30 minutes later were sent back,” said Subhash Borse, in-charge secretary, Mumbai division of the state board.

“The highest number of students disallowed to appear for their exam was in the first week of exams, when 14 students showed up 30 minutes after the exams started,” said Borse.

This year, the state board also increased the number of flying squads monitoring exam centers across the state. Mumbai division alone had six different flying squads, one for each district that falls under the division. “No form of cheating or copying has been allowed and the flying squads have ensured a transparent system in place, minus malpractices,” added Borse.