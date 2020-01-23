4 arrested for stabbing man 30 times near bar in Ulhasnagar

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:19 IST

Four people have been arrested for murdering Deepak Bhoir, the nephew of Kalyan corporator Vimal Bhoir, outside an Ulhasnagar dance bar on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Naresh Chavhan alias Bablya, 36; his aide Aniket Shirsat, 28; Raju Kanojia, 29 and Yogesh Lad, 30. They were arrested from Dhule and Indore on Wednesday. Naresh, the main accused in the case, has few extortion complaints against him in zone 4 jurisdiction and also an attempt to murder case at Hill line police station, in which he allegedly stabbed a clothes shop owner in 2015 for removing him from a WhatsApp group. He was sentenced for two years in the attempt to murder case and was released just six months back.

On Tuesday, the accused stabbed 29-year-old Deepak 30 times outside Duru dance bar in Ulhasnagar. Deepak was murdered for beating up Chavhan’s cousin a few months ago.

“A woman called up Bhoir and asked him to meet her at Duru dance bar. This might have been a trap,” said an officer from Ulhasnagar police station. Deepak and his friend reached the bar and came out after an hour. Just outside on the stairs, they were surrounded by Chavhan and his accomplices, who were armed with gun and knives.

“CCTV footage shows that the murder took place at 2.05am. Deepak ran but the accused caught hold of him and stabbed him about 30 times,” said deputy commissioner of police Pramod Shewale.