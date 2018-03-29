40-year-old railway guard held for flashing student

A 40-year-old railway guard, who allegedly flashed a college student on a train on the trans-harbour line on Tuesday, was arrested on Wednesday night.

The police have booked SK Sinha, a Khandeshwar resident, under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The 20-year-old student from Ghansoli was returning home in a Thane-bound train on the day of the incident. “She alighted from the train and was walking towards the staircase at Ghansoli, when the guard, who was in his cabin, flashed her,” said Samadhan Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (GRP).

“She was taken aback but couldn’t raise an alarm then. She approached the railway police and a complaint was registered,” he said. Based on the train’ s timing, cops identified the guard.

“We immediately formed multiple teams to arrest him. One team went to his residence on Wednesday, but found it locked,” said Suresh Patil, senior inspector of Vashi GRP. “Acting on a tip off that he was in Vashi, our team went and nabbed him,” Patil said.