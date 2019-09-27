44-year-old man strangles wife to death in Agripada

mumbai

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:15 IST

Agripada police arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly strangling his wife to death on Thursday. The accused, Mohammed Shami Haiyder Shaikh, committed the crime because he suspected his wife, Shabana Parveen, of cheating on him, said the police.

The police said that the incident took place around 1.11am on Thursday at BMC chawl in Saat Rasta at Agripada.

“Shaikh is a daily wage labourer. During the interrogation, he told us he suspected his wife of infidelity and the couple would have heated arguments regularly over the issue. On Thursday, after one such similar argument, Shaikh strangled Shabana to death,” said an officer from Agripada police station.

According to the police, Shaikh murdered Shabana in the presence of their 11-year-old son. The minor has been made a witness in the case.

“The incident came to light after the neighbours heard Shabana and the minor’s screams and alerted the police. “We reached the spot and rushed the woman to a civic hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. We arrested the husband and during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” the officer said.

Shaikh has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

