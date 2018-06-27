 5-day-old girl found abandoned inside Mumbai local train | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
5-day-old girl found abandoned inside Mumbai local train

The baby was found wrapped in a white cloth, on the seat in a train in Churchgate

mumbai Updated: Jun 27, 2018 07:02 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
Hindustan Times
The Government Railway Police (GRP) are trying to trace the parents of the child.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) are trying to trace the parents of the child.(SHUTTERSTOCK)

A five-day-old baby was found abandoned in a local train in Churchgate on Monday evening. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officers, they received a call from a commuter about an abandoned baby in the handicap compartment of the local, which terminated on platform number one. On reaching the compartment, towards Marine Lines, the officers spotted a new-born girl child, wrapped in a white cloth, on the seat.

The GRP officers admitted the infant to the Bombay hospital as she was weak.

They said that they have registered a case and are trying to trace the parents of the child.

“We are trying to find out who left the child in the compartment. We are also trying to scan the CCTV recordings of all stations to find out who boarded the train carrying the child,” said a GRP officer.

